White House Quickly Raises Flag Back to Full Staff After McCain’s Death

Even after Senator John McCain’s death, President Trump has made no secret of his disdain for the man. Hours after McCain succumbed to cancer on Saturday, Trump reportedly nixed a White House statement that called the senator a “hero,” instead offering a single, anodyne tweet that conspicuously eschewed any personal praise.
On Monday, there was visual evidence of Trump’s contempt. The White House had lowered its flag to half staff on Sunday, but shortly after midnight, it was back at full stalf, in a clear break with precedent — which dictates that it be lowered until burial — and the U.S. flag code.
Early Monday morning, the White House’s pettiness stood in particularly sharp relief given its surroundings. (Though the Washington Monument’s flag was later raised as well.)
Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand insults.