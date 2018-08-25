White House Quickly Raises Flag Back to Full Staff After McCain’s Death

Let the healing begin, immediately. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Even after Senator John McCain’s death, President Trump has made no secret of his disdain for the man. Hours after McCain succumbed to cancer on Saturday, Trump reportedly nixed a White House statement that called the senator a “hero,” instead offering a single, anodyne tweet that conspicuously eschewed any personal praise.

On Monday, there was visual evidence of Trump’s contempt. The White House had lowered its flag to half staff on Sunday, but shortly after midnight, it was back at full stalf, in a clear break with precedent — which dictates that it be lowered until burial — and the U.S. flag code.

Flag back at full staff atop WH. Pres Trump did not issue proclamation on the death of @SenJohnMcCain, which usually calls for flags to remain at half-staff through the day of interment, which is Sunday at the @NavalAcademy. pic.twitter.com/NGasNPT0VB — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2018

Early Monday morning, the White House’s pettiness stood in particularly sharp relief given its surroundings. (Though the Washington Monument’s flag was later raised as well.)

Fairly striking image -- all of the flags surrounding the Washington Monument are at half-staff, though the flag atop the White House was raised to full staff just after midnight. pic.twitter.com/BwKRbqKk0G — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) August 27, 2018

Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand insults.