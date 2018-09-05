Ayanna Pressley applauds in front of her supporters during primary day on September 4, 2018 in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Photo: Alena Kuzub/Getty Images

In a major upset, Representative Michael Capuano has conceded to Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley in the Democratic primary for Massachusetts’s 7th District. Though results were coming in slowly and the race had yet to be called, Capuano conceded just 80 minutes after polls closed.

Pressley challenged Capuano, who has been in Congress since 1998, from the left, and the race drew comparisons to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s upset victory over Congressman Joe Crowley – particularly after Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Pressley.

A huge congrats to @Ocasio2018 for your victory tonight! You proved that when we stand up for what we believe in, we win. This is about more than one campaign or election. This is a movement. Together, we will change the world. Congratulations! #ChangeCantWait #Ocasio2018 pic.twitter.com/imORpc1jST — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 27, 2018

However, there are significant differences between the two races. Though in both primaries a woman of color defeated a white man who had been in Congress for decades, the Massachusetts race does not fit the narrative of a progressive political newcomer unseating an Establishment Democrat. As FiveThirtyEight notes, Capuano is a longtime progressive who backs Medicare for all, voted against the Iraq War, and refused to attend President Trump’s inauguration. Pressley does not identify as a Democratic Socialist, and she was a congressional aide for 16 years, first to Representative Joe P. Kennedy II and then to Senator John Kerry, before becoming the first first African-American woman elected to the Boston City Council. Pressley acknowledged that she and Capuano would probably vote the same way on most issues, but she has argued that she could lead “a movement” from the seat.

“Representation does matter,” Pressley said in an interview last week. “Many would just say: Your job is the vote. I’m saying that your vote is just one part of the job.”

