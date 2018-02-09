Chuck Grassley and Orrin Hatch have not had much to smile about on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination hearings, which are expected to last four days and likely end in his confirmation, got off to a surprisingly raucous start on Tuesday morning, with protesters interrupting the presiding Republican Senators and Democratic lawmakers joining in on the disruption. Here are the highlights so far:

Protests Punctuate the Hearings

Within the first few minutes of the hearings, protests began shouting over Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, forcing him to begin his opening statement an hour later than expected. Demonstrators yelled remarks like “Cancel Brett Kavanaugh. Adjourn the hearing.”

The original group of protestors at the #KavanaughHearing pic.twitter.com/p6M95Ynlzb — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 4, 2018

Kavanaugh hearing has already interrupted at least 3 times by protestors. Police escorted some out pic.twitter.com/DIow61maOR — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) September 4, 2018

Removing the first batch of disruptive audience members did little to stop the cacophony, which Republican Senator John Cornyn referred to as “mob rule.” The interruptions continued well into the second and third hour of the hearings.

Protesters repeatedly interrupting Republican senators as they speak during Kavanaugh hearings. Hatch visibly frustrated. "We ought to have this loudmouth removed." — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) September 4, 2018

As of late morning, 22 protestors had been arrested.

Democrats Demand the Hearing be Adjourned Over Lack of Transparency

In what was reportedly a pre-planned, coordinated effort, several Democratic Senators — including Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Richard Blumenthal — spoke over Grassley to demand that the hearing be adjourned so that they could more thorough vet documents related to Kavanaugh’s years of work as a lawyer for the George W. Bush administration.

Cory Booker: "We're about to proceed towards having a hearing on someone having a lifetime appointment on the most important court in the land ... only having access to 10% of the body of work of this man's career." (via Fox) pic.twitter.com/WG2Fst4jsK — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 4, 2018

Grassley declined to do so, and the hearings continued.

Last week, in an unprecedented maneuver, the White House invoked executive privilege to shield more than 100,000 pages of documents from Kavanaugh’s Bush years from public release. Then, on Monday night, the White House released 40,000 new pages of records, giving Democratic Senators almost no time to review them before Monday.

Whatever’s in the documents are unlikely to change the minds of the vast number of Democrats, who were already going to vote no.

Grassley Tells Kavanaugh Not to Tip Hand on Abortion

Kavanaugh is expected to face many pointed questions on abortion, which is likely to be the hottest-button topic of his hearings. With protestors dressed in Hamdmaid’s Tale garb assembled outside the Senate chamber, Senator Grassley advised Kavanaugh, who has said he admired William O. Douglass’s dissent in Roe v. Wade, not to reveal too much about his views on future cases. He told Kavanaugh to follow the so-called “Ginsburg rule,” after Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who declined to speculate on such cases during her 1993 confirmation hearing. As Irin Carmon has written, though, Ginsburg declared her support for abortion rights at those hearings,

Orrin Hatch Says Kavanaugh Likes to Eat Pasta With Ketchup

The Utah Senator attempted to inject a moment of levity into the proceedings: