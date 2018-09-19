Read the Letter From Christine Blasey Ford Requesting an FBI Investigation

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a letter addressed to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, which was obtained by New York, Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys say she wants the FBI to conduct an investigation into her sexual assault claim against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Ford’s attorneys say her email was hacked, and she’s been the target of “vicious harassment and even death threats,” forcing her family to move out of their home.

“While Dr. Ford’s life was being turned upside down, you and your staff scheduled a public hearing for her to testify at the same table as Judge Kavanaugh in front of two dozen U.S. Senators on national television to relive this traumatic and harrowing incident,” the letter reads. “The hearing was scheduled for six short days from today and would include interrogation by Senators who appear to have made up their minds that she is ‘mistaken’ and ‘mixed up.’ While no sexual assault survivor should be subjected to such an ordeal, Dr. Ford wants to cooperate with the Committee and with law enforcement officials.”

Read the full letter below: