Governor Andrew Cuomo Defeats Cynthia Nixon in NY Democratic Primary

New York governor Andrew Cuomo easily defeated progressive challenger Cynthia Nixon in Thursday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. Cuomo was widely expected to win, with a 41-point lead in the latest poll, and the AP called the race about a half hour after the polls closed. Cuomo currently has 66 percent of the vote to Nixon’s 34 percent, with 41 percent reporting.
Still, it appears Cuomo isn’t in a celebratory mood … or at least, he doesn’t feel like celebrating with the state Democratic Party, which heavily backed his campaign. Cuomo had been a bit press shy in recent days amid the controversy surrounding the false mailer accusing Nixon of ignoring anti-Semitism, which was sent by the state Democratic Party.
Meanwhile, Nixon made an odd move herself:
Nixon herself tweeted out a more traditional thank you to her supporters:
There’s a silver lining for Democrats unhappy with Thursday’s results: turnout was way up, which bodes well for November.
