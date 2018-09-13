Governor Andrew Cuomo Defeats Cynthia Nixon in NY Democratic Primary

Photo: Noam Galai/FilmMagic

New York governor Andrew Cuomo easily defeated progressive challenger Cynthia Nixon in Thursday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. Cuomo was widely expected to win, with a 41-point lead in the latest poll, and the AP called the race about a half hour after the polls closed. Cuomo currently has 66 percent of the vote to Nixon’s 34 percent, with 41 percent reporting.

Still, it appears Cuomo isn’t in a celebratory mood … or at least, he doesn’t feel like celebrating with the state Democratic Party, which heavily backed his campaign. Cuomo had been a bit press shy in recent days amid the controversy surrounding the false mailer accusing Nixon of ignoring anti-Semitism, which was sent by the state Democratic Party.

Sources say @andrewcuomo is in Albany tonight watching returns. Will not be coming to @nydems party on Manhattan’s East Side. — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) September 14, 2018

.@ZackFinkNews reports that Cuomo is in Albany (who knew!) watching returns with friends and family, won't be making an appearance at the @nydems party in Manhattan, where Zack is and the crowd is chanting "four more years." — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) September 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Nixon made an odd move herself:

NY GOV: Cynthia Nixon's campaign is not happy that so many voters turned out to vote. In other states, Dems have a problem with this kind of argument. pic.twitter.com/mlnKfbI3PA — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) September 14, 2018

Nixon herself tweeted out a more traditional thank you to her supporters:

I want to thank all of the #TeamCynthia volunteers, supporters, and voters who dedicated their time to championing the progressive message of our campaign.



I’m so proud of all the work we've done to build a New York that works for all of us. #CynthiaForNY pic.twitter.com/LA7sja0FJD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 14, 2018

There’s a silver lining for Democrats unhappy with Thursday’s results: turnout was way up, which bodes well for November.

With 30% of precincts reporting, Dem turnout in #NYprimaries has surpassed total Dem turnout from 2014. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 14, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.