Flake Forces Delay in Senate Floor Vote on Kavanaugh

Much of the suspense surrounding today’s Senate Judiciary Committee vote on the Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh dissipated this morning when Republican senator Jeff Flake, the only really undecided GOP vote on the committee, announced in favor of Kavanaugh. But it returned when Senator Chuck Grassley delayed the committee’s vote amid speculation that something was going on involving discussions just outside the hearing room involving Flake and committee Democrats.
When Flake finally returned, Grassley recognized the Arizonan, who said he’d vote for Kavanaugh while pressing for a one-week delay in the Senate floor vote to allow for a FBI investigation of the various allegations against the judge:
There was some additional confusion as to whether Flake was offering an actual motion proposing a delay (he wasn’t), and after some crosstalk, Grassley called for a vote on the confirmation — it passed by a straight party-line 11–10 margin — and gaveled the session to an end even as ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein audibly tried to clarify what had just happened.
Flake did not indicate he had any sort of deal to delay the floor vote, and while Grassley made supportive noises about his proposal, he also made it clear the decision would be up to Mitch McConnell. The White House and perhaps the Justice Department, presumably, would also have a say given the executive branch’s power to direct FBI investigations. In that connection, reporters got a real-time reaction from the president:
That’s not exactly a relevant reaction, since the confirmation is now out of the hands of “Senator Grassley and the group [presumably the Judiciary Committee].” But subsequently, Republican senators huddled–including, significantly, two other Republican senators who are on the fence, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski–and McConnell has apparently seen the handwriting on the wall:
If that’s accurate, then we could be in a whole new ball game.