Flake Forces Delay in Senate Floor Vote on Kavanaugh

Jeff Flake tossed a big curve at his fellow Republicans just before the Judiciary Committee’s vote today. Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Much of the suspense surrounding today’s Senate Judiciary Committee vote on the Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh dissipated this morning when Republican senator Jeff Flake, the only really undecided GOP vote on the committee, announced in favor of Kavanaugh. But it returned when Senator Chuck Grassley delayed the committee’s vote amid speculation that something was going on involving discussions just outside the hearing room involving Flake and committee Democrats.

When Flake finally returned, Grassley recognized the Arizonan, who said he’d vote for Kavanaugh while pressing for a one-week delay in the Senate floor vote to allow for a FBI investigation of the various allegations against the judge:

NEWS: Flake: “I think it would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to and no longer than one week” to allow for FBI probe. He will vote to advance the nomination to the floor — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 28, 2018

There was some additional confusion as to whether Flake was offering an actual motion proposing a delay (he wasn’t), and after some crosstalk, Grassley called for a vote on the confirmation — it passed by a straight party-line 11–10 margin — and gaveled the session to an end even as ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein audibly tried to clarify what had just happened.

Flake did not indicate he had any sort of deal to delay the floor vote, and while Grassley made supportive noises about his proposal, he also made it clear the decision would be up to Mitch McConnell. The White House and perhaps the Justice Department, presumably, would also have a say given the executive branch’s power to direct FBI investigations. In that connection, reporters got a real-time reaction from the president:

NEW: Pres. Trump tells undecided senators to "do what they think is right" on Kavanaugh nomination.



On whether he'd be willing to reopen FBI background investigation, the president says, "I will be totally reliant on what Senator Grassley and the group decides to do." pic.twitter.com/hD4DoqTwaj — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 28, 2018

That’s not exactly a relevant reaction, since the confirmation is now out of the hands of “Senator Grassley and the group [presumably the Judiciary Committee].” But subsequently, Republican senators huddled–including, significantly, two other Republican senators who are on the fence, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski–and McConnell has apparently seen the handwriting on the wall:

CORNYN leaves meeting with McConnell, Judiciary Cmte GOP, and Sens Collins & Murkowski and says says “there’s going to be a supplemental FBI Background Investigation,” lasting “no later than one week” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 28, 2018

If that’s accurate, then we could be in a whole new ball game.