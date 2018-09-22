Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings are not over. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Christine Blasey Ford has agreed to testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegation that judge and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when they were teenagers. Ford’s lawyers announced her decision in a letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Saturday, but did not specifically agree to any other details, like what date she would testify. Ford’s lawyers, Debra S. Katz and Lisa Banks, have requested a follow up discussion to negotiate that and other terms, and it’s not clear how Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley will respond.

NEW: Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers say she accepts the Judiciary Committee’s invitation to testify next week, requests further negotiations over details of hearing: pic.twitter.com/FomW2BssGr — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 22, 2018

Grassley had set a deadline of 2:30 p.m. Saturday for Ford and her attorneys to respond to the committee’s offer for her to appear and testify on Wednesday. That was after the senior Republican senator had set and relented on two earlier deadlines on Friday, and threatened to go ahead with a committee vote on Kavanaugh on Monday if they did not agree to his terms. Ford’s lawyers rejected Grassley’s earlier ultimatum, but sent their latest letter to the committee a little less than 15 minutes before the Saturday deadline.

Now, Senator Grassley will have to decide if he is willing to negotiate further, or if he will call the Ford team’s response unsatisfactory since they didn’t agree to his date or terms. If he rejects the offer, and elects to go ahead with the committee vote on Monday, he and many other GOP lawmakers are going to have to articulate why they are rejecting Ford’s agreement to testify without signaling that they don’t actually want to hear her out.

The negotiations between the Committee and Ford’s lawyers have already been fraught over the past week, and that tension seems likely to continue. For instance, Ford’s lawyers want her to appear on Thursday, according to the Washington Post, and have insisted that she be able to testify after Kavanaugh does, not before, as Grassley has offered. Katz and Banks also reiterated their ongoing displeasure on Saturday, noting that “although many aspects of the proposal you provided via email, on [Friday] are fundamentally inconsistent with the Committee’s promise of a fair, impartial investigation into [Ford’s] allegations, and we are disappointed with the leaks and the bullying that have tainted the process, we are hopeful that we can reach agreement on details.”

Ford’s legal team also expanded on Saturday, with the addition of former Justice Department inspector general Michael Bromwich (who also represents former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe).

The White House, meanwhile, does not appear impressed with the letter, as unnamed sources inside the Trump team have responded that they consider Ford’s “yes” to be a “no.”

“This is an ask to continue ‘negotiations’ without committing to anything,” an unnamed senior White House official responded to the Post’s Josh Dawsey. “It’s a clever way to push off the vote Monday without committing to appear Wednesday.”

In addition, unnamed White House officials are continuing to argue that Kavanaugh is the one who has been victimized by the Ford’s accusation and the subsequent scandal:

The view inside WH is that Senate Rs have been "rather accommodating" to Ford already. A senior aide says: "At a certain point you have to ask the question: when is this process going to be fair to Brett Kavanaugh?” — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) September 22, 2018

This is a developing news story and this post has been updated throughout.