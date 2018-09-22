GOP Rep. Says ‘Stalin Would be Proud’ of Siblings Who Attacked Him in Ad

In happier times. Photo: Paul Morigi/WireImage

On Friday, Democrat David Brill, who is running against Republican Congressman Paul Gosar in Arizona’s 4th district, released one of the more memorable campaign ads in recent memory. In it, six men and women discuss their various problems with Gosar as a candidate — before revealing that they’re all his siblings.

In another spot, the Gosar clan discusses how difficult (but necessary) it is for them to join forces against their brother.

The Gosar siblings defend their honor and endorse Dr. David Brill for Congress.



For more information visit. https://t.co/oyr0evBUdT#Vote4Brill pic.twitter.com/erTnYaZ9Uy — Brill for Congress (@Brill4Congress) September 21, 2018

The ads, not surprisingly, drew an enormous amount of media attention. Gosar was pretty much forced to respond in some way, which he did on Saturday — by citing Josef Stalin, naturally.

My siblings who chose to film ads against me are all liberal Democrats who hate President Trump. These disgruntled Hillary suppporters are related by blood to me but like leftists everywhere, they put political ideology before family. Stalin would be proud. #Az04 #MAGA2018 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) September 22, 2018

He then followed up with a slightly more conciliatory message:

You can’t pick your family. We all have crazy aunts and relatives etc and my family is no different. I hope they find peace in their hearts and let go all the hate.



To the six angry Democrat Gosars—see you at Mom and Dad’s house! #AZ04 #MAGA2018 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) September 22, 2018

Gosar, a hard-right, conspiracy theory-friendly lawmaker with a long list of outrageous statements and actions to his name since his 2010 election (samples: he theorized that the violence in Charlottesville was a George Soros-baked false-flag operation and wanted Capitol police to arrest undocumented immigrants brought to this year’s State of the Union address) is is in little danger of losing his seat. In 2016, he won with 71 percent of the vote, and his mostly rural district is considered “solid Republican” by the Cook Political Report.

At the least, though, Gosar’s siblings have brought attention to their wayward brother’s extremism — and perhaps, just perhaps, even embarrassed him a little.