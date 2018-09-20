Grassley Reportedly Gives Ford Until Saturday Afternoon to Decide on Testifying

Hoping to run out the clock. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As of Saturday morning, the most important question surrounding Brett Kavanaugh’s future as a Supreme Court justice — whether Christine Blasey Ford will testify about her allegations of sexual assault against him next week — was still up in the air.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley had given Ford a deadline of 10pm on Friday to decide whether she would appear; otherwise, he said, he would proceed with a committee vote on Monday. But after Ford’s attorney Debra Katz sent a strongly worded letter protesting the deadline as “arbitrary” and requesting that Grassley grant her client another 24 hours to think about it. Grassley acceded to her request — in part. CNN reported that the new deadline is 2:30 Saturday, though, as with previous ultimatums, that may be subject to change. On Friday night, Grassley tweeted our his frustration, seemingly addressing one of his messages directly to Kavanaugh.

Five times now we hv granted extension for Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w her desire stated one wk ago that she wants to tell senate her story Dr Ford if u changed ur mind say so so we can move on I want to hear ur testimony. Come to us or we to u — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 22, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh I just granted another extension to Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w the statement she made last week to testify to the senate She shld decide so we can move on I want to hear her. I hope u understand. It’s not my normal approach to b indecisive — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 22, 2018

With all the extensions we give Dr Ford to decide if she still wants to testify to the Senate I feel like I’m playing 2nd trombone in the judiciary orchestra and Schumer is the conductor — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 22, 2018

Beyond the timeline, Democratic and Republican senators are sparring over the structure of a possible hearing. Some Republicans, likely mindful of the media image all-male Judiciary Committee questioning Ford would produce, want an outside counsel to step in and question Ford for them, but the GOP is not united on the idea, and Democrats are pushing back. In the event that a hearing does take place, Ford. would likely testify first, followed by Kavanaugh; Ford had requested the opposite order.

Ford and her lawyer had previously demanded that an FBI investigation in advance of her testimony, an idea that found little appetite beyond Democrats. But several Republicans, including key vote Susan Collins, have said that they want to hear from Ford, and have not seemed preoccupied with getting the whole over as quickly as possible.

.@SenatorCollins says that Republicans should let Ford testify when she's ready (unclear if Collins saw the latest note from R's offering Wednesday). "If she can't be there Monday then invite her for Tuesday. Invite her for Wednesday. Invite her for Thursday." — Ali Rogin (@AliABCNews) September 21, 2018

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell projected unshakable confidence, assuring the Values Voter Summit that “in the very near future, Judge Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court.