Looks like Grassley and Senate Republicans are tired of trying to look reasonable and are rushing to confirm Kavanaugh asap. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley appears to have ended the halting talks with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford about testifying next week about her allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh. After setting a sudden 10:00 PM deadline for agreement with his terms and rejecting further talks with Ford or her lawyers, Grassley has reportedly scheduled a Committee vote on the confirmation for Monday.

NEW: Talks between Blasey Ford and Senate Republicans appear to have broken down. Grassley set a committee vote on Kavanaugh for Monday. Blasey Ford lawyers sent blistering e-mail accusing Republicans of bullying their client. Update to story coming soon. https://t.co/MZ8cqimzRV — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) September 22, 2018

As Stolberg notes, Team Ford had objected to the “arbitrary deadline” and the peremptory tone of Grassley’s negotiating stance, suggesting that he was determined to set unreasonable conditions so that the testimony could not proceed.

New: Letter from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's lawyer Debra Katz to the Senate Judiciary Committee Majority staff. pic.twitter.com/Gn5QV7KusW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 22, 2018

It sure does look like Grassley jumped quickly from negotiating to issuing an ultimatum that he knew Ford could not accept.

So even though Dr Ford is saying please stop, slow down, I’m not comfortable with the way this is going, the GOP is gonna plow through, ignore her telling them to stop and just take what they think is rightfully theirs? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 22, 2018

Hayes is alluding to language Mitch McConnell used in reassuring attendees of the right-wing Values Voters Summit earlier today in which he implied he had the votes to confirm Kavanaugh and wasn’t inclined to wait around for trouble:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is telling evangelical activists the Senate will “plow right through” and move to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

So the situation could be as simple as this: Kavanaugh’s got the votes in the Judiciary Committee and the full Senate, and gave Grassley the signal to stop messing around with this troublesome woman and her attempted rape allegations and move thing along. If so, you can expect a series of explosions directly from Democrats and from everyone wanting to hear Ford’s side of her own story.