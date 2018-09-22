Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley appears to have ended the halting talks with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford about testifying next week about her allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh. After setting a sudden 10:00 PM deadline for agreement with his terms and rejecting further talks with Ford or her lawyers, Grassley has reportedly scheduled a Committee vote on the confirmation for Monday.
As Stolberg notes, Team Ford had objected to the “arbitrary deadline” and the peremptory tone of Grassley’s negotiating stance, suggesting that he was determined to set unreasonable conditions so that the testimony could not proceed.
It sure does look like Grassley jumped quickly from negotiating to issuing an ultimatum that he knew Ford could not accept.
Hayes is alluding to language Mitch McConnell used in reassuring attendees of the right-wing Values Voters Summit earlier today in which he implied he had the votes to confirm Kavanaugh and wasn’t inclined to wait around for trouble:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is telling evangelical activists the Senate will “plow right through” and move to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
So the situation could be as simple as this: Kavanaugh’s got the votes in the Judiciary Committee and the full Senate, and gave Grassley the signal to stop messing around with this troublesome woman and her attempted rape allegations and move thing along. If so, you can expect a series of explosions directly from Democrats and from everyone wanting to hear Ford’s side of her own story.