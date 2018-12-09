Hurricane Florence Lashes Carolinas, Bringing Life-Threatening Flooding

After days of warnings that this could be a storm like nothing the Southeast has seen before, Hurricane Florence began lashing at the coast of the Carolinas on Thursday, bringing up to a foot of rain and winds over 105 miles per hour. At 4 a.m. the National Hurricane Center said the eyewall was beginning to hit the North Carolina coast.
Though earlier in the week there were fears that the storm could make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane, Florence fell to a Category 1 on Thursday night. But forecasters stressed that though the storm’s winds had weakened, its size has actually expanded, and the threat from flooding is still severe.
“Please do not let your guard down,” said Brock Long, administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, at a news conference. “This is a very dangerous storm.”
The center of the storm is expected to make landfall on Friday in southeast North Carolina. Then Florence may hover over the region for days, with cloud cover as wide as the Carolinas. The storm has already dumped up to a foot of rain in some areas, and it could bring as much as 40 inches of rain.
Roughly 1.5 million people were ordered to evacuate in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. On Thursday evening, more than 16,000 people were staying in shelters in the Carolinas. Roughly 90,000 people are without power, according to local utilities, and millions are expected to lose power.
“This is a situation where it’s not days, but possibly weeks to get the lights back on,” said Howard Fowler, Duke Energy’s incident commander for Florence. The company has brought in 20,000 utility workers to help restore power.
The Morehead City and New Bern of North Carolina are already suffering, with reports of several collapsed structures. Early on Friday morning, New Bern officials said they were coming to rescue 150 stranded people.
The threat from Florence may spread to other states after pummeling the Carolinas. By early next week, a weakened storm is expected to drop more rain on Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania. The states already experienced heavy rains this summer, so they are more vulnerable to flooding.