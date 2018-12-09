Hurricane Florence Lashes Carolinas, Bringing Life-Threatening Flooding

A U.S. military vehicle goes through a street flooded during the heavy rain of outer bands of Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina on September 13, 2018. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

After days of warnings that this could be a storm like nothing the Southeast has seen before, Hurricane Florence began lashing at the coast of the Carolinas on Thursday, bringing up to a foot of rain and winds over 105 miles per hour. At 4 a.m. the National Hurricane Center said the eyewall was beginning to hit the North Carolina coast.

Though earlier in the week there were fears that the storm could make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane, Florence fell to a Category 1 on Thursday night. But forecasters stressed that though the storm’s winds had weakened, its size has actually expanded, and the threat from flooding is still severe.

“Please do not let your guard down,” said Brock Long, administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, at a news conference. “This is a very dangerous storm.”

The center of the storm is expected to make landfall on Friday in southeast North Carolina. Then Florence may hover over the region for days, with cloud cover as wide as the Carolinas. The storm has already dumped up to a foot of rain in some areas, and it could bring as much as 40 inches of rain.

Hurricane #Florence is producing a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions over portions of eastern North Carolina. The threat of freshwater flooding will increase and spread inland over the next several days. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/3OokbkFeb7 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2018

Roughly 1.5 million people were ordered to evacuate in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. On Thursday evening, more than 16,000 people were staying in shelters in the Carolinas. Roughly 90,000 people are without power, according to local utilities, and millions are expected to lose power.

“This is a situation where it’s not days, but possibly weeks to get the lights back on,” said Howard Fowler, Duke Energy’s incident commander for Florence. The company has brought in 20,000 utility workers to help restore power.

The Morehead City and New Bern of North Carolina are already suffering, with reports of several collapsed structures. Early on Friday morning, New Bern officials said they were coming to rescue 150 stranded people.

Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. #FlorenceNC — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 14, 2018

Video shows storm surge from Hurricane #Florence begin to inundate New Bern, North Carolina as the Neuse River overflowed its banks and flooded parts of the town. https://t.co/4p1JzVCrLz pic.twitter.com/k7pmZkRDqc — ABC News (@ABC) September 14, 2018

I think this speaks for itself. Union point in New Bern, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/1LxtrdCJgY — Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) September 13, 2018

Outside the NWS Newport/Morehead City at 930 pm. pic.twitter.com/tErYVLRYQd — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 14, 2018

The threat from Florence may spread to other states after pummeling the Carolinas. By early next week, a weakened storm is expected to drop more rain on Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania. The states already experienced heavy rains this summer, so they are more vulnerable to flooding.