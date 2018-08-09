Hurricane Florence Strengthens, Poses Major Threat to Southeast and Mid-Atlantic

Tropical Storm Florence was upgraded to a hurricane on Sunday morning, and so far the storm is sticking to a path forecasters once considered a worst-case scenario. It appears the storm is mostly likely to make landfall in North or South Carolina by the end of the week, but it could still shift, and states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast are being warned to brace for potentially historic storm effects.
By 11 p.m. Sunday, Florence was moving across the Atlantic Ocean at about 7 mph, and it was nearly a Category 2 hurricane, with peak winds of 90 mph. The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will be a Category 4 by Tuesday or Wednesday, and it’s possible that it could become a Category 5 at some point. Florence is expected to maintain strength as it makes landfall.
“We expect a rapid intensification of Florence tomorrow,” Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman for the National Hurricane Center, said on Sunday. “We expect it to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall by Thursday night or early Friday.”
Based on the Washington Post’s evaluation of model data, Florence is most likely to make landfall in the Carolinas:
70 percent in the Carolinas.
10 percent between Virginia and Southern New England.
10 percent offshore.
10 percent between North Florida and Georgia.
The governors of North and South Carolina and Virginia have already declared states of emergency, but winds and flooding caused by Florence could do serious damage even if it remains offshore.
“Pretend, assume, presume that a major hurricane is going to hit right smack dab in the middle of South Carolina and is going to go way inshore,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said. The state’s emergency management agency said it’s “preparing for the possibility of a large-scale disaster.”
The storm may sit over parts of the mid-Atlantic for days, like Harvey did in Texas last year, bringing major flooding to an area that has already seen above-average rainfall in recent months.
“There is an increasing risk of two life-threatening impacts from Florence: Storm surge at the coast and freshwater flooding from a prolonged heavy rainfall event inland,” the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
Only ten hurricane have made landfall on the Southeast coast since 1851, and if Florence hits North Carolina as a Category 4 it will be the strongest storm to ever come ashore that far north.
The 2018 hurricane season has been quiet up to this point, but now there are two more systems developing behind Florence. Further out in the Atlantic, two storms – Helene and Isaac – gained hurricane force on Sunday. Helene is expected to go out to sea after passing the Cabo Verde Islands, but Isaac could be on a path to the Caribbean, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria nearly a year ago.