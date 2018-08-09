Hurricane Florence Strengthens, Poses Major Threat to Southeast and Mid-Atlantic

Photo: NOAA Florence’s predicted path, as of early Monday morning.

Tropical Storm Florence was upgraded to a hurricane on Sunday morning, and so far the storm is sticking to a path forecasters once considered a worst-case scenario. It appears the storm is mostly likely to make landfall in North or South Carolina by the end of the week, but it could still shift, and states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast are being warned to brace for potentially historic storm effects.

By 11 p.m. Sunday, Florence was moving across the Atlantic Ocean at about 7 mph, and it was nearly a Category 2 hurricane, with peak winds of 90 mph. The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will be a Category 4 by Tuesday or Wednesday, and it’s possible that it could become a Category 5 at some point. Florence is expected to maintain strength as it makes landfall.

“We expect a rapid intensification of Florence tomorrow,” Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman for the National Hurricane Center, said on Sunday. “We expect it to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall by Thursday night or early Friday.”

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting #Florence in 72 hours to have maximum winds of 150 mph at 30.3°N. Only one Atlantic #hurricane on record has had max winds of 150 mph further north than the 72-hour prediction for Florence: Helene (1958). pic.twitter.com/l6J3RiT4mt — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 9, 2018

OK you guys, my intention is not to scare anyone with this message.



But Hurricane #Florence—the storm bound for North Carolina—is going to be about the size of North Carolina when it arrives.



This is what it will look like, according to the latest high-res model prediction: pic.twitter.com/B8vCm3FDi6 — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) September 10, 2018

Based on the Washington Post’s evaluation of model data, Florence is most likely to make landfall in the Carolinas:

70 percent in the Carolinas. 10 percent between Virginia and Southern New England. 10 percent offshore. 10 percent between North Florida and Georgia.

Here are the key messages on Hurricane #Florence as of 11 pm EDT. Florence is expected to become a major hurricane on Monday, and there is an increasing risk of coastal storm surge flooding and freshwater flooding from heavy prolonged rain when the hurricane approaches the U.S. pic.twitter.com/tlVK4wDPtK — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2018

The governors of North and South Carolina and Virginia have already declared states of emergency, but winds and flooding caused by Florence could do serious damage even if it remains offshore.

“Pretend, assume, presume that a major hurricane is going to hit right smack dab in the middle of South Carolina and is going to go way inshore,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said. The state’s emergency management agency said it’s “preparing for the possibility of a large-scale disaster.”

In case you're wondering what a category 4 storm surge looks like along the South Carolina coast. This was Garden CIty after Hugo in 1989. GC is 50 miles north of where Hugo made landfall. The storm surge was 14 feet. #scwx #ncwx #Florence pic.twitter.com/t1nX55ekh0 — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) September 10, 2018

The storm may sit over parts of the mid-Atlantic for days, like Harvey did in Texas last year, bringing major flooding to an area that has already seen above-average rainfall in recent months.

“There is an increasing risk of two life-threatening impacts from Florence: Storm surge at the coast and freshwater flooding from a prolonged heavy rainfall event inland,” the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Only ten hurricane have made landfall on the Southeast coast since 1851, and if Florence hits North Carolina as a Category 4 it will be the strongest storm to ever come ashore that far north.

If the latest NHC forecast comes to pass, #Florence will be the only hurricane on record to make a Cat 4 U.S. landfall so far north. The dramatic slowing on Friday, and the implied risk of extreme rainfall, is the other very concerning detail on this map. https://t.co/tfePz2Glur pic.twitter.com/NPrkaWL6Ha — Bob Henson (@bhensonweather) September 10, 2018

The 2018 hurricane season has been quiet up to this point, but now there are two more systems developing behind Florence. Further out in the Atlantic, two storms – Helene and Isaac – gained hurricane force on Sunday. Helene is expected to go out to sea after passing the Cabo Verde Islands, but Isaac could be on a path to the Caribbean, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria nearly a year ago.