Paul Manafort to Plead Guilty, Avoid Second Trial in Deal With Special Counsel

No more trials! Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Onetime Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort indicated in a court filing on Friday that he had reached a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in which he will plead guilty to two criminal counts, allowing him to avoid a trial that had been set to begin next week. The remaining five charges against Manafort will be dropped. He will also forfeit many of his assets as part of the deal; worth about $46 million, they would single-handedly cover the cost of the Mueller investigation.

According to the Special Counsel’s office, the filing “alleges a conspiracy against the United States (money laundering, tax fraud, failing to file Foreign Bank Account Reports, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and lying and misrepresenting to the Department of Justice) and a conspiracy to obstruct justice (witness tampering).”

It’s unclear which charges Manafort is pleading guilty to, and whether his deal means that he will actually cooperate with prosecutors. So far, Manafort has refused to turn on his former boss — unlike other Trump administration figures — and there has been speculation that he is waiting on a pardon from the president at some later date.

Last month, in a separate trial, Manafort was convicted by a Virginia jury of eight counts of financial crimes, none of which were directly related to the Russia investigation.