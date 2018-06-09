Obama Reminisces About Getting Kicked Out of Disneyland for Smoking

Obama was enjoying himself on Saturday. Photo: Barbara Davidson/Getty Images

On Friday, President Obama took aim at President Trump by name for the first time since leaving office, delivering a stinging rebuke to the president (and the Republican Party in general.) On Saturday, he was about to deliver his second campaign-style speech in two days, this time at a rally for California Democrats in Anaheim. But before he got down to business and called on voters to “restore sanity” in politics, a very loose Obama told the enthralled crowd a short story about the time he got in a spot of trouble at nearby Disneyland.

His tale involved Kool and the Gang, smoking, and gondolas — all the necessary ingredients for a captivating narrative. Watch below, and reflect on the days when a president’s personal life was relatable in any way.