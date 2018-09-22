Reports: Rod Rosenstein Has Either Quit or Is About to Be Fired

The Rod has not been spared. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Axios reported on Monday morning that Rod Rosenstein, the embattled Deputy Attorney General, had tendered his resignation to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Bloomberg also reported that Rosenstein had quit. But multiple other sources said that Rosenstein had been summoned to the White House, where he was expected to be dismissed.

NEW: @PeteWilliamsNBC reports that Rosenstein has said if Trump wants him gone, they'll have to fire him, and that Rosenstein will refuse to resign and go quietly. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) September 24, 2018

The distinction matters because of rules that kick in based on the manner of Rosenstein’s ouster.

"Fired" vs. "resigned" MATTERS.



Why? Federal Vacancies Reform Act gives Trump power to appoint an Acting AG if it's a resignation.



If he's fired? It's murkier.https://t.co/FQG5jXjpFU https://t.co/hazvCO8cg9 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 24, 2018

Rosenstein oversees Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His job has been in jeopardy for months, but Friday’s New York Times report that he discussed the possibility of wearing a wire to record incriminating statements made by Trump and invoking the 25th amendment to remove the president, seems to have sealed his fate.