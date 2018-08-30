Speeches and Scenes From John McCain’s Memorial in Washington D.C.

President Obama delivers remarks on Saturday. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

One week after his death, Senator John McCain’s life was celebrated by a bipartisan collection of Washington’s political elite during a memorial service held at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. Below are some of the notable scenes and speeches from the event.

Meghan McCain delivers a eulogy during the funeral service for U.S. Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Meghan McCain’s Emotional Tribute — and Criticism of Trump

﻿John McCain’s daughter, frequently fighting back tears, framed her remarks around what her father loved: his family, friends, and most of all, his country. Her speech also served as a a pointed critique of President Trump and his nativist worldview. The contrast she drew between her father and Trump — who she did not name — was at times stark:

We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness — the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served.

“The America of John McCain,” she said, “is generous and welcoming and bold,” further describing the country as “confident, resourceful, and secure.” America, she explained, “does not boast because she has no need to.”

Her next line brought a loud round of applause from the audience in the cathedral. “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”

Photo: Andrew Harnik/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Lieberman Celebrates McCain’s Bipartisanship

McCain’s longtime friend and political cohort, former senator Joe Lieberman, also spoke at the service, telling stories that focused on McCain’s compassion, humor, and defense of democracy. Lieberman, the Democrat-turned-independent who McCain once asked to be his running mate for president, also took the opportunity to decry the partisanship that has possessed American politics over the past few decades. McCain’s death had temporarily ended that, Lieberman suggested, and took a subtle shot at President Trump, in addition to offering some projection onto the crowd:

[McCain’s] death seems to have reminded the American people that these values are what makes us a great nation. Not the tribal partisanship and personal attack politics that have recently characterized our life. This week’s celebration of the life and values and patriotism of this hero, I think have taken our country above all that. In a way it’s the last great gift that John McCain gave America. And I want to suggest today that we can give a last great gift to him, which is to nurture these values and take them forward into the years ahead to make America the better country John always knew it could be.

Joe Lieberman: "This week's celebration of the life and values and patriotism of this hero, I think, have taken our country above" tribal and partisan battles.



Lieberman’s celebration of bipartisanship and how McCain “reached across party lines because knew that was the only way to solve problems” also featured this unprompted, yet illustrative moment from the former first families of Bush and Obama:

Meanwhile, President Trump Tweets About Himself

President Trump was not invited to McCain’s service at the request of McCain himself — though multiple members of his administration did attend.

Trump, who has infamously mocked McCain’s service in Vietnam, spent Saturday morning sending tweets about his ongoing legal troubles (while somehow misspelling Barack Obama’s name) and threatening to withdraw from NAFTA.

He then left the White House for what looked to be a familiar destination.

Images From the Events

Below are more photos of Saturday’s events honoring John McCain:

Senator John McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, accompanied by President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly (L) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (2nd L) lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AFP/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton shakes hands with National Security advisor John Bolton. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images