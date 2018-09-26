The Top 6 Revelations From Donald Trump’s Press Conference

His truth is spoken. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

For the first time in ages, the president of the United States held an extended, solo press conference on Wednesday. The back-and-forth lasted for more than hour, throughout which, the leader of the free world spouted a baffling non sequitur – or defamatory insult – at a rate of roughly five times-per-second.

Ultimately though, there were five key takeaways from Donald Trump’s discursions:

1) The Democrats are so unfair and partisan, they’d probably be reluctant to confirm a slaveholder to the Supreme Court in 2018.

“If we brought George Washington here, and we said we have George Washington, the Democrats would vote against him,” Trump said. “And he may have had a bad past, who knows.”

Trump: "If we said we had George Washington, the democrats would vote against him." pic.twitter.com/elH7ogb2Hp — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 26, 2018

2) The sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are a “big fat con job” – but also, the president will be watching Thursday’s hearing with an open mind, and is ready to be persuaded that Christine Ford is telling the truth.

Trump on Kavanaugh: "The democrats are obstructionists. It's a big, fat con job." pic.twitter.com/w5XA1IDWi7 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 26, 2018

President Trump says "you know what, I can be persuaded also," signaling he may change his mind on Kavanaugh after Thursday's hearing with his Supreme Court pick and Christine Blasey Ford pic.twitter.com/8Hi9IIjY2V — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 26, 2018

3) The president doesn’t want to fire Rod Rosenstein because he has a good working relationship with him – but also, because he doesn’t “want to get in the way of that very important Supreme Court pick.”

President Trump says he would "certainly prefer not" firing Rosenstein, but he may call him and "ask for a little bit of a delay of the (Thursday) meeting because I don't want to do anything that gets in the way of this very important Supreme Court pick" https://t.co/H9Yha41RJr pic.twitter.com/5SptSTBJTh — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 26, 2018

4) If Donald Trump wasn’t elected president, Barack Obama would have launched a nuclear war with North Korea, and millions of people would have died.

Trump says he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have a "very good relationship," adding, "If I wasn't elected, you'd be in a war" pic.twitter.com/gP7pdeZq0j — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 26, 2018

5) “Men don’t like” the way that the Senate is handling the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh – but women “are incensed at what’s going on.” (Specifically, they are incensed that the Senate is taking Christine Ford’s allegation seriously, instead of dismissing it as the con job that it is).

Asked about the Russia investigation, Trump talks about Brett Kavanaugh and somehow ends up ranting, bizarrely, about how "women are so angry" because of how Democrats have treated him pic.twitter.com/JACpFUiLrx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2018

6) If a reporter informs you that he is Kurdish, you don’t need to remember his name, and can simply refer to him as “Mr. Kurd,” from that point forward, even if you are the president of the United States.