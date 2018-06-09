Major Hurricane Likely to Hit East Coast Late This Week

Florence takes aim. Photo: NOAA

As of early September, the 2018 hurricane season had been calm compared to the frenzy of 2017, in which three major storms – Harvey, Irma, and Maria – wrought havoc in the Caribbean and on the U.S. mainland.

That may be about to change.

Tropical Storm Florence, currently churning across the Atlantic Ocean, is increasingly likely to strike the East Coast late this week as a major hurricane. Forecasts show the Carolinas most vulnerable to a direct hit, but there is still plenty of uncertainty about the exact track of the storm, and forecasters say the swath of coastline between Florida and New York City is at risk.

This weekend is a good time for interests along the U.S. East Coast to review their hurricane plan. pic.twitter.com/Vb1YxIqZ3b — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2018

As of Saturday morning, Tropical Florence was moving at nine miles per hour with winds of 60 miles per hour. But it is expected to strengthen in force and speed in the coming days, thanks to warm Atlantic waters, a decrease in wind shear, and a high-pressure system arriving from the Midwest, which is expected to steer Florence west.

On its current track, Florence’s winds are forecast to strengthen to 140 miles per hour by Wednesday morning, making it an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane. If it does indeed make landfall on the coast, it would most likely arrive on Thursday.

Just a day or two ago, Florence was thought to be very likely to curve out to sea; of the 79 named storms that have formed within 200 miles of its birthplace in the Atlantic, none have hit the United States. But now, almost all models show Florence taking a very different track from her predecessors.

I've mentioned the concerning trend with #Florence in the models...here it is. Today & the last 3 days PM runs of the models. They've come farther west each time. Think lines are the ensemble averages BTW. Will be watching to see if the trend doesn't continue in the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/OFGdrYo2FI — Mike Thomas (@MikeTFox5) September 7, 2018

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a pre-emptive state of emergency on Saturday morning.