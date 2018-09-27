Trump Says Kavanaugh Accusers Are Like His Own Accusers: Fraudulent

Trump seemed to be enjoying himself at his press conference, while baffling everyone else. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

In a long, strange press conference in which he changed topics frequently, sometimes in the middle of sentences, President Trump repeated his “con job” characterizations of the accusations of sexual assault and other misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. What was more remarkable was his tendency to identify Kavanaugh’s accusers with the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct in the past. At the same time, however, he left the door open to withdrawing his nomination, depending on what happens at tomorrow’s Judiciary Committee hearing. Trump plans to watch the hearing, and has postponed his momentous meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in order not to distract attention from the show.

Here’s CNN’s summary of the exchanges in which Trump made it clear he viewed the accusations against Kavanaugh through the lens of his own experiences:

President Trump, speaking at a press conference in New York, said allegations against Brett Kavanaugh “effect” him because he has had similar allegations many against himself “many times.”

“People want fame. They want money. When I see it, I view it differently,” Trump said. “It’s happened to me many times. I’ve had many false charges.”

“When you say does it effect me? Absolutely. Because I’ve had it many times,” Trump said regarding the allegations surrounding Kavanaugh. “I was accused by, I believe it was four women… who got paid a lot of money to make up stories about me,” Trump said as he continued to blast the media for repeating the allegations.

In reality, at least 17 women have accused Trump of sexual assault.

“I’ve had a lot of false charges against me,” Trump said.

Despite his interest in watching tomorrow’s hearing, Trump at other points indicated a closed mind about the allegations against Kavanaugh, calling them “all false,” and a fabrication by “evil” Democrats. Asked why he didn’t support an FBI investigation of the allegations, he replied: “There was nothing to investigate.” And then there was this strange tangent:

President Donald Trump: "If we brought George Washington here ... the Democrats would vote against him."



"And he may have had a bad past, who knows ... George Washington would be voted against one hundred percent by Schumer and the con artists," he adds https://t.co/H9Yha41RJr pic.twitter.com/ln8SRr4QNj — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 26, 2018

There were two particular moments where Trump seemed to be really out of touch with the way the Kavanaugh saga is playing out publicly. Asked about how women felt about his dismissal of the allegations against Kavanaugh, he claimed that “women are so angry” about how the judge was being treated, citing the narrow majority of women (actually, just white women) who voted for him in 2016. This on a day when fresh polling showed Kavanaugh and Trump himself losing ground rapidly with Republican women.

Similarly, at the very end of the press conference, Trump was given the opportunity to talk about the message his comments on Kavanaugh might send to young men–you know, young men who hear the president of the United States identifying with and defending someone accused of sexual assault even as the #MeToo movement unveils decades of predatory behavior. His response was remarkable:

Trump Gives Wild Answer When Asked the Effect His Comments Have on Teenage Boys. pic.twitter.com/VCGC7qqWOE — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 26, 2018

Agreeing that this was a “historic moment,” Trump thought it was all about the damage wreaked on men whose accusers were believed without sufficient corroborating evidence. Watch out, boys! he seemed to be saying to teenagers: these lying women will say anything to bring you down.

Asked very directly if he ever gave women the benefit of the doubt in situations like Kavanaugh’s, Trump tossed out one of the most incoherent word salads since Andrew Johnson showed up drunk at his inauguration as vice president:

It’s hard to imagine the president did Brett Kavanaugh much good in this bizarre performance, aside from the angst involved in putting the judge on notice that he might dump him tomorrow if he doesn’t look good on television.