This Is What Christine Blasey Ford Saw As She Testified

Ford being sworn in. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Those who watched Christine Blasey Ford testify about her sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on TV saw either a single shot of Ford, or a split screen of her and a senator. What the networks didn’t show is what Ford was looking at while she shakily read from her prepared remarks, then responded to questions from sex-crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, who examined Ford’s testimony in place of Republican senators.

But journalists attending the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing tweeted out images of what it looked like inside the Senate chambers from Ford’s perspective.

This is what Christine Blasey Ford is looking at as she describes her sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/GGxmuHnNpZ — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) September 27, 2018

Republicans listen to Ford speak. pic.twitter.com/Gz5ibXcAog — Mary Clare Jalonick (@MCJalonick) September 27, 2018

You tell me how this looks: Sitting below the 11 white Republican men on the Senate Judiciary Committee is the female they hired to ask their questions to Blasey Ford. #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/smoVn0as1l — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) September 27, 2018

This visual: 11 male Republican senators watching as a female outside counsel they’ve chosen questions Christine Blasey Ford. pic.twitter.com/hJmcAX9o4c — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 27, 2018

As TV cameras zoom in on Ford and those questioning her, remember that they are cropping out much of the room — and the true scope of what Ford is facing.