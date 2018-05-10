Brett Kavanaugh Sworn In as 114th Supreme Court Justice

Photo: Handout/U.S. Supreme Court

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as America’s 114th Supreme Court justice in a private ceremony at the Court on Saturday night, hours after a 50-48 Senate vote to confirm him. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the Constitutional oath, and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy administered the judicial oath, according to a Supreme Court statement, “so that [Kavanaugh] can begin to participate in the work of the court immediately.” Protests against Kavanaugh — who will now serve a lifetime appointment after overcoming credible allegations of sexual assault, which he denied — continued outside the Capitol and Supreme Court during the ceremony.

President Trump, who along with GOP leaders ridiculed and dismissed the protests against Kavanaugh, said told reporters that the 53-year-old judge “go down as a totally brilliant Supreme Court justice for many years,” citing Kavanaugh’s “temperament, his incredible past, [and] his outstanding years on the court.” Kavanaugh replaces Justice Kennedy, who was nominated to the Court by President Reagan in 1987, but had been the key swing vote on the Court ever since — and conservatives are counting on Kavanaugh tipping the balance of power in a decisive, long-term way, particularly when it comes to signature issues for the American right like the fight against abortion.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation also started the one month countdown to this year’s midterm elections, and both Republicans and Democrats are hoping that the bruising fight over his nomination will continue to energize their base voters and translate into higher turnout.