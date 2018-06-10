Everything We Know About the Disappearance and Alleged Murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Photo: Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images

It’s still not clear what happened to Jamal Khashoggi, the prominent Saudi journalist and self-exiled critic of Saudi Arabia’s regime who disappeared after walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last Tuesday afternoon to obtain documents for his upcoming wedding. No one has seen or heard from him since. Not his Turkish fiancee, who waited for him outside the Saudi consulate for more than 10 hours and then returned the next morning, nor his colleagues at the Washington Post, where the D.C. resident writes a monthly column — nor anyone, anywhere. The 59-year-old journalist simply vanished, and the mystery regarding his disappearance — and if Turkish authorities are correct, his brutal murder at the hands of the Saudi government — has become a full-blown international incident which could have major implications around the globe

Needing a Document, Khashoggi May Have Walked Into a Trap

Khashoggi reportedly told friends that they shouldn’t worry about his visit to the consulate, but it clearly made him nervous enough to do some due diligence in advance. The visit on October 2 was actually Khashoggi’s second trip to the consulate, having also gone there the previous Friday and was told to return the following week. The document he sought was the confirmation of his divorce from his previous wife — who he had left behind in Saudi Arabia when he fled the country in 2017 — so he could legally marry his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. She and Khashoggi met at a conference in Istanbul this past spring, and he had been splitting his time between Turkey and Washington ever since.

He told friends that his previous visit to the consulate in Istanbul had gone really well, and that its staffers “were just ordinary people” who had treated him “very warmly” and wouldn’t give him any problems. Khashoggi, a former insider with the royal family who was once a member of the Saudi elite, had also met several times over the past year with officials at the Saudi embassy in Washington. Those uneventful visits and Khashoggi’s lack of experience as an outsider, his friends told the Washington Post, may have left him with a false sense of security, even though Khashoggi knew as well as anyone — and often wrote about — how steep a price Saudis could pay for criticizing the regime. He also seemed to understand that he was undoubtedly one of the critics that they would most want to silence, thanks to his scathing, high profile columns about regime policy for one of the world’s most influential newspapers. In last month’s column, he condemned Saudi Arabia’s “cruel war” in Yemen and called on the country’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to “bring an end to the violence and restore the dignity of the birthplace of Islam.”

Khashoggi reportedly told a friend that the crown prince, who is referred to as MBS, had recently reached out to him to ask him to return to Saudi Arabia and become an adviser — an offer which Khashoggi rejected.

In the end, according to friends, Khashoggi seemed to have been more excited about getting married than he was worried about making what should have been routine government interaction for any expatriate. But he was still wary enough to leave his two phones with Cengiz before entering the consulate on Tuesday, and told her how to contact Turkish officials should he not come back out.

His fiancee did call Turkish authorities, and after Khashoggi’s disappearance, she and his friends and colleagues, as well as human rights groups, accused the Saudi regime of kidnapping him — something it has done to dissidents abroad in the past. Protesters began assembling outside the consulate to demand his release, and journalists, including his colleagues at the Post, began investigating what had happened to him.

Saudi Arabia denied that they had abducted or detained Khashoggi, and said he was neither in the consulate nor in their custody elsewhere. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman weighed in on the story himself last week, claiming that Khashoggi had soon left the consulate under his own free will soon after he arrived. The image-obsessed prince, who was a regular target of Khashoggi’s criticism both before and especially after the journalist’s self-exile, also insisted his government had “nothing to hide” and invited Turkish authorities to search the consulate.

The Saudis did not provide any evidence, like security camera footage of Khashoggi leaving the consulate, to support their claim, and have advanced no credible theories for Khashoggi’s disappearance. Turkish authorities, meanwhile, said they saw no evidence that Khashoggi had left the building, presumed he was still inside, and opened an investigation into the incident. The Saudis allowed Reuters reporters to tour the consulate on Saturday to prove that Khashoggi was not there, but also improbably claimed that their security cameras showed only live video feeds, and those feeds were not recorded, so they could provide no footage of Khashoggi’s exit.

Khashoggi’s Alleged Assassination

On Saturday night, a stunning and more gruesome theory regarding Khashoggi’s fate emerged. Unnamed Turkish authorities told Reuters and the Washington Post that Turkish police had concluded that Khashoggi had not only been detained inside the consulate — he had been murdered. A 15-man Saudi hit squad, Turkish sources believed, had carried out the premeditated assassination. Turk-Arab Media Association director Turan Kislakci, a friend and colleague of Khashoggi’s, said that authorities had told him the Saudis had brutally tortured Khashoggi before dismembering his body and removing it from the building in pieces. Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, a semi-official outlet for the government, also reported on Saturday that 15 Saudi citizens, including some diplomats, arrived in Istanbul on two separate planes on Tuesday, and were at the consulate around the same time Khashoggi was, and then later left the country. The Saudis were not identified.

The Saudi consulate quickly put out a statement calling the accusations baseless.

The Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where Saudi officials say the security cameras, clearly visible in this image, do not record footage — meaning they cannot prove Khashoggi left the building. Photo: Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images

As of Monday, Turkish authorities have produced no evidence to back up their allegations, and have not released any footage from the considerable number of security cameras monitoring the area around the consulate. An unnamed Turkish official told the New York Times that the evidence will only be released once the investigation was complete, so as to avoid enflaming what is already a strained diplomatic relationship between Saudi Arabia and Turkey. European Council on Foreign Relations fellow Asli Aydintasbas said that officials told her they did not have hard evidence, but still believed Khashoggi was dead.

Then on Sunday, Turkey began making their allegations on the record: Yasin Aktay, an advisor to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, called the evidence in the Khashoggi investigation “concrete,” vowed that the case would not go unsolved, and he and other officials demanded that Saudi Arabia “make a convincing statement” about what happened to the journalist. The BBC also reported that Taha Ozhan, the chair of the the Foreign Affairs Committee in Turkey’s parliament said that “we are sure” Khashoggi was murdered, and that Turkish police would soon be releasing more details about what they had discovered.

Turkish President Erdogan, however, did not confirm anything about the case during a press conference on Sunday. Turkey’s longtime leader told reporters that he considered Khashoggi a friend, and that he found the veteran journalist’s disappearance “very, very upsetting” and was “following the incident, chasing it, and whatever the conclusions, we will inform the world about it.” Erdogan said that Turkish authorities were going over security camera footage and were monitoring the country’s airports as part of their investigation, and that he was still hoping for a positive outcome.

On Monday, with international attention continuing to grow, the Turkish government officially asked the Saudi government to let law enforcement personnel conduct a search of the consulate, while President Erdogan demanded that Saudi Arabia produce proof that Khashoggi left the building alive.

In the meantime, nothing about what happened to Khashoggi — other than his disappearance — had been confirmed as of Monday afternoon. The best case scenario for his family, friends, and colleagues would just be that he was still alive — somewhere — but if we was kidnapped, his captors have not come forward with any proof of life.

Ms. Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiancee, posted on Twitter on Saturday that she did not believe he was dead, but told the Times that she was still following the reports and was waiting for an official confirmation from the Turkish government.

The Global Reaction and Saudi Pushback

Many media organizations, journalists, politicians and activists have expressed their outrage and concerns over Khashoggi’s fate. And many additional theories have emerged about what happened to Khashoggi, particularly since neither of the governments at the center of the story can usually be trusted. Erdogan’s increasingly autocratic government is hardly a credible source when it comes to any investigation with political implications, and more journalists are imprisoned in Turkey than any other country, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. On the other hand, few regimes are more hostile to dissidents, critical journalists, or even low level political activists, than Saudi Arabia’s royal dictatorship — and it does not limit its brutal efforts to silence opponents to within its borders. Both regimes regularly traffic in disinformation and promote scapegoats to influence their citizens; both have brazenly involved themselves in the foreign affairs of neighboring countries; both have cracked down on political opponents, social reformers, and democracy advocates; and both typically dismiss international attempts to reign in their worst practices.

Erdogan and MBS have also taken very public shots at each other in recent years. Edrogan’s support for Qatar, one of Saudi Arabia’s chief rivals in the region, has opened a large rift between the two Middle East powers, and he has called Saudi Arabia’s efforts to isolate Qatar “inhumane and against Islamic values.” Turkey, MBS claimed earlier this year, is part of a “triangle of evil” with Iran and Islamist terrorists.

Some have wondered if Turkey is floating the murder story in order to attack its Saudi rival, or pressure Riyadh to admit to detaining Khashoggi, or, as the Guardian’s Martin Chulov speculated on Sunday, give the deeply indebted Turks some leverage to get something out of the Saudi’s. Another theory is that the Saudis are feeding misinformation to Turkish authorities in order to ultimately embarrass Erdogan, while Saudi partisans on social media have advanced a hashtag blaming Qatari intelligence agents for Khashoggi’s alleged murder — a campaign likely conducted by Saudi-backed internet trolls.

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya reported on Sunday that Khashoggi’s prominent family in Saudi Arabia said they trust and support the Saudi government and criticized “the objectives behind electronic media and frenzied news outlets that attack our country for negative purposes.” The outlet also interviewed Khashoggi’s oldest son, who said he had never heard of his father’s Turkish fiancee and told her to stop talking to the media. He insisted the issue was simply a missing person case. Al Arabiya further noted that Saudi Arabia, which cares about the safety of all its citizens around the world, will not rest until the truth is uncovered, and has, with Turkey’s permission, sent a team of investigators to Istanbul to help find Khashoggi. Another article on Sunday passed along rumors from “observers” that the entire story was a plot to discredit the Saudi regime; or the work of the regime’s evergreen boogeyman, the Muslim Brotherhood; or that “many fingers continue to point at [Khashoggi’s] fiancée as the perpetrator.” Another rumor, that Khashoggi’s body had been found in Istanbul on Sunday, was also unfounded.

President Trump meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the oval office in March. Photo: Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

The U.S. Response

The State Department initially said they were seeking more information from Turkish and Saudi officials, and has since said it was investigating the reports of his murder, and the Washington Post reported on Sunday night that State Department officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who spoke with MBS just last week, “have been frustrated with the lack of a substantive response to direct high-level queries.” On Monday, six days after Khashoggi’s disappearance, the State Department said that, “We are not in a position to confirm these reports, but we are closely following the situation.”

The U.S. response, in other words, has not yielded any substance.

Typically, in a crisis like this in a foreign country, the U.S. ambassador to that country would take on an important role, but that won’t be happening this time — since the almost two-year-old Trump administration still hasn’t named its ambassador to Turkey.

Considering Trump’s well established favor toward the Saudi regime, it’s not clear how the U.S. would officially or substantively react should the Saudis be found responsible for abducting, harming, or assassinating Khashoggi. Saudi Arabia is, as it has often been, central to U.S. foreign policy in the region, as well as America’s best customer when it comes to arms sales. Last year, Trump announced that he had arranged to sell $110 billion in weapons to the regime, and though the deal was a Trumpian exaggeration, it was still the largest ever arms deal between the two nations. The U.S. also refuels Saudi warplanes during their missions to bomb Yemen, and has accepted at face value the regime’s less-than-credible word regarding its (unsuccessful) efforts to avoid civilian casualties.

Political and international pressure over Saudi Arabia’s ongoing bombing of Yemen has been building, including bipartisan criticism from U.S. lawmakers, but it has yet to have much impact. By Monday, numerous members of Congress on both sides of the aisle had issued statements expressing alarm over Khashoggi’s alleged fate and calling for a significant response.

But since Trump has almost completely turned a blind eye to Saudi Arabia’s rising aggression and political crackdowns thus far, and the U.S. is literally fueling the regime’s ongoing war atrocities in Yemen, even Khashoggi’s alleged murder might not draw extraordinary attention — unless the president is moved by the media coverage or gets some stern advice from Fox News anchors. The other problem, which might affect America’s leverage, is that the U.S. and Turkey have been at odds since the trade-warring Trump doubled tariffs on the economically struggling nation last month, supposedly because Turkey has refused to release an American pastor who has been held captive in the country for almost two years.

“Our relations are not good with Turkey right now,” Trump himself said at the time.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. Photo: Nicolas Asfouri - Pool/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia’s Well-Earned Reputation

One thing many analysts who cover foreign affairs and the Middle East seemed to universally agree on, following the allegation that Khashoggi was murdered, was that they wouldn’t be at all surprised if the Saudis did orchestrate the journalist’s execution. The regime has a longstanding reputation for crushing dissent both in and outside its borders, and it’s gotten even worse under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In recent years, the Saudi regime has repeatedly demonstrated a lack of restraint when it comes to its foreign and domestic policy. MBS may have savvily convinced many leaders and pundits that he is a West-friendly reformer on social issues and the Saudi economy, but he has embraced increasingly aggressive and brutal tactics when going after his perceived enemies. He has already undertaken a stunning power grab in the Kingdom, rounding up and imprisoning political rivals and fleecing Saudi businessmen under the guise of an anti-corruption campaign. And under MBS, Saudi Arabia has become a new and notable hostile player on the world stage as it has worked to gain more control over the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia is currently waging a brutal and bloody proxy war in Yemen — fought with U.S. supplied weapons — which has devastated the already reeling country and resulted in the deaths of countless civilians. The Saudis tried to dominate their Gulf rival Qatar last year by leading a multination economic blockade of the country under a far fetched pretense. The Saudi government has also kidnapped and robbed the prime minister of Lebanon, hysterically tried to cut off all relations with Canada after it criticized the regime for arresting a prominent Saudi women’s rights activist, and initiated a crackdown on political freedoms and dissent within its borders. In addition, the country’s government already held one of the world’s most dismal records when it comes to respecting human rights, has kidnapped and repatriated other dissidents in the past, and employs torture, long-term imprisonment, and even capital punishment in its persecution of political activists.

The Saudi’s brazenness has grown dramatically following the election of Trump — an autocrat-admirer who always swoons at demonstrations of strength, and who last year effectively told Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, MBS’s father and chief backer, that he considers him the leader of the Muslim world. Previous administrations — particularly President Obama’s — have tried to at least somewhat contain Saudi aggression — though none have stopped supporting and enabling the regime with arms sales. But Trump doesn’t just look the other way, he and advisors, like son-in-law Jared Kushner, a personal friend of the crown prince, demonstrate not just alliance but allegiance to the regime, and cheerlead the royal family’s various power moves. The Trump administration also considers the Kingdom a crucial part of the administration’s efforts to confront Iran, suppress Palestinian self-determination, and institutionalize U.S. Islamaphobia.

The last few years have seen what happens when Saudi Arabia no longer feels it has to ask the U.S. for permission to do anything, and so it would make sense that MBS could also now believe he could get away with executing a high-profile Washington Post-employed journalist within the borders of a NATO member country.