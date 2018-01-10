Ford’s Testimony Questioned After Ex Says She Helped a Friend Prep for Polygraph

Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, an ex-boyfriend of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford says she once helped a friend “prepare for a potential polygraph exam,” leading committee Chairman Charles Grassley to question whether the woman who’s accused Brett Kavanaugh of a teenage sexual assault was truthful during Senate testimony last week.

The sworn statement, which was obtained by Fox News, was written by an unnamed man who says he dated Ford from 1992 to 1998. He writes that he found her “truthful” during their relationship and says he has no ill will toward her.

BREAKING: Fox’s @johnrobertsFox obtains letter from Ford ex-boyfriend alleging: dated for 6 yrs, never told of sex assault, Ford coached friend on taking polygraph, flew frequently w/o expressing any fear of flying/tight spaces/limited exits. Doesn’t want to b/c “involved”. pic.twitter.com/jVeW0qaJD0 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 3, 2018

In the letter, the ex-boyfriend says Ford once helped ease the nerves of a friend who was preparing for a polygraph. Ford, the letter says, “explained in detail what to expect, how polygraphs worked, and helped [her friend] become familiar and less nervous about the exam.”

In his own letter to Ford’s lawyers Tuesday night, Grassley wrote that the ex-boyfriend’s claim “raises specific concerns about the reliability of her polygraph examination results.” He also pointed out the conflict between the ex-boyfriend’s letter and Ford’s testimony last Thursday.

During the hearing, Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell asked Ford if she’d ever had discussions with anyone, outside of her lawyers, about “how to take a polygraph.” Ford said she hadn’t.

Mitchell got more specific: “And I don’t just mean countermeasures, but I mean just any sort of tips, or anything like that?” Ford again said no.

Then Mitchell asked one more time: “Have you ever given tips or advice to somebody who was looking to take a polygraph test?”

“Never,” Ford said.

In addition to the polygraph claim, the ex-boyfriend attempts to cast doubt on Ford’s testimony by saying that she never bought up the alleged assault during their relationship. He also says she never seemed afraid of flying while they were together. The letter ends with the ex-boyfriend saying he does “not want to become involved in this process.”