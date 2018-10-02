Kavanaugh Supporters Have #Metoo Moment, But for Bar-Fighting

Brett Kavanaugh has raised the bar. Photo: Allan Grant/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

The New York Times reports that Brett Kavanaugh was questioned by police in 1985 for his involvement in a New Haven bar fight. It is hardly the most damning revelation, though it is relevant to Kavanaugh’s truthfulness, given that he denied before the Senate ever having gotten aggressive while drinking.

The conservative community has leapt to Kavanaugh’s defense. Their defense does not focus on the truthfulness issue, but instead on the legitimacy of bar-fighting, which they apparently see as a cherished way of life now under threat by the liberal elite. Conservative thought leaders took to social media to share their own bar-fighting experiences:

Ive been in dozens of bar fights (ask the guys I grew up with) nearly lost an eye in one and that's just one of the injuries (I have the scarred stitch marks to prove the rest) never been black out drunk but I have had to defend myself, which I am still perfectly capable of doing https://t.co/VQSotGWW5g — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) October 2, 2018

I don’t know one guy, including myself, who wasn’t in a bar fight.



Not a single one. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 2, 2018

I'd be more worried about a #SCOTUS nominee who *hadn't* thrown ice at anyone in college, or who had never been in a bar fight! How can you understand human interaction if you haven't experienced such things? #ConfirmKavanaughNow #ConfirmKavanaugh #Kavanaugh — Travis Cook (@RealTravisCook) October 2, 2018

If you are a young man who likes to get drunk and trade some punches in a tavern, you may have once felt alone, but now there is a community to support and affirm your life choices.