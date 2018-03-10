Rev. William J. Barber II Wins ‘Genius’ Grant While Being Arrested At a Protest

For the new MacArthur grant winner William Barber II, getting arrested while protesting (this is from last year) is just another day at the office. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In what was for him a relatively normal day of exultation and pain, Poor People’s Campaign leader the Rev. William J. Barber II was arrested for protesting on behalf of higher minimum wages in front of McDonald’s corporate headquarters in Chicago about the same time as he learned he had been awarded a MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” of $625,000. The North Carolina-based minister and social movement activist (famed for beginning the highly influential Moral Mondays initiative aimed at rallying non-political people to challenge a conservative ideological takeover of his state) told the Raleigh News & Observer it was a nice vote of confidence in his work:

“I’ve just been arrested in Chicago, and I’m waiting on their process,” he said in a call to the News & Observer. “For minimum wage, in front of McDonald’s headquarters.”

Nevertheless, the MacArthur news was a good spirit-lifter.

“It’s a gesture of support, to do more of what you’re trying to do,” Barber said. “It doesn’t say rest on your laurels, but to keep on pushing. In this work, sometimes you get heavy criticism. People do say ugly things, ‘You just want money.’ I just want other people to have health care. You know, Jesus healed everybody and never charged a co-pay.”

As the Washington Post notes, the MacArthur grant is in recognition of Barber’s whole legacy of activism:

Barber in 2014 founded Repairers of the Breach, which trains community organizers. Last year, he worked with others in an attempt to create a “revival of the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign that was originally spearheaded by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and many others,” MacArthur said in announcing its award. “Merging moral and activist traditions, Barber is providing a faith-based framework for action that strengthens civic engagement and inspires the country to imagine a more humane society.”

What makes Barber so interesting, though, is that he’s hard to put in a box as a conventional lefty, as I observed earlier this year:

Barber insists on a theological challenge to the white conservative Evangelicals who are so important to conservative Republican politics, especially in the South. In keeping with [Martin Luther] King’s “Letter From a Birmingham Jail,” which challenged the narrowness and hypocrisy of the Southern white Protestant churches, Barber accuses the white conservative Evangelicals of his day of “liberalism” in picking and choosing Biblical justifications for their conservative cultural and political positions while ignoring the broad Gospel injunctions to concern for the poor and the outcast.

It’s also compelling that a man with multiple physical ailments, who is often in pain, spends so much time marching. Now he has some more resources–$625,ooo, to be exact–to keep it up.