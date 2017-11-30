What’s at Play in the 2018 Senate Races

After Donald Trump’s election, Democrats had basically given up on winning the Senate in 2018. Of the 34 senators up for reelection, 25 are Democrats (or caucus with Democrats), and ten of those are from states that Trump won, including five from states he won by at least 18 points: Joe Donnelly (Indiana), Claire McCaskill (Missouri), Jon Tester (Montana), Heidi Heitkamp (North Dakota), and Joe Manchin (West Virginia).

However, after a few Republican retirements and scandals, Democrats now have a narrow path to a majority — one that gets noticeably wider if Roy Moore loses to Doug Jones in Alabama on December 12. They still have to do everything perfectly, which entails successfully defending the vulnerable seats in addition to winning three more. The indicators, though, suggest for the first time that it’s possible. Dean Heller’s approval rating has tanked in Nevada, Tennessee’s Bob Corker and Arizona’s Jeff Flake have announced their retirements, and Moore is more or less in a dead heat with his Democratic challenger.

To get a better sense of how the next election cycle may play out, we’ve pulled together analysis of the most competitive seats, relying on data from election-analysis sites as well as the latest polling, approval ratings, and party target lists. As of November, we’ve determined 13 competitive races.

There are currently 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats in the Senate, which means Democrats need at least three more seats to retake the chamber. Of the 13 most competitive races, nine are held by Democrats and four by Republicans.

It’s harder to predict the impact that Trump’s low approval rating might have on Senate races (though there is heavy historical evidence that it’s bound to cost him in the House). We figured out how the Senate would look if Republicans lost reelection in states where Trump has a lower-than-50 percent approval rating — Nevada and Arizona (where Republicans are already in trouble) and Nebraska (a long shot).

There are a whopping 19 senators with approval ratings under 50 percent, paving the way for challengers (or, in the case of retirements, an opening for the other party).

But larger trends alone can’t predict individual races, where (of course) the actual candidates themselves affect the results. Below, we go deep on each competitive race, looking at a range of factors that will influence the election, including fundraising ability, statewide presidential vote in 2016, and whether challengers will face an incumbent or vie for an open seat. And we took cues from the parties themselves, each of which have identified their own target lists of vulnerable candidates and flippable seats.

