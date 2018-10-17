Photo: 2038

What will the world be like in 20 years? Sure, you could just wait to find out … or you could listen (and subscribe!) to Intelligencer’s brand-new podcast, 2038.

On this week’s episode, hosts Max Read and David Wallace-Wells are joined by Dahlia Lithwick, who covers the courts for Slate.com. The question is: What happens to the Supreme Court over the next 20 years A.K. (After Kavanaugh)? The answer: nothing pretty. In Lithwick’s vision of the future, hyperpartisanship, liberal apathy, and a meek an ineffective Supreme Court means no one can get new justices confirmed. By 2038, the Supreme Court has dwindled to two members, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch, who will rock-paper-scissors for decisions in a congressional closet.

To hear why Lithwick thinks this — and her actuarial tables for each justice — click below to listen to our first episode. You can subscribe for free wherever you get your podcasts.