These Prominent Conservatives Think the Bomb Scares Are a Liberal Hoax

A NYPD Bomb Squad vehicle outside CNN’s New York bureau. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The moment news reports first surfaced on Wednesday of explosive devices sent to the Clintons, Obamas, and CNN, the counterintuitive, conspiracy-fueled takes started rolling in. It was inevitable.

The bombs were not meant to maim the people to whom they were addressed, the main theory went: They were planted by liberals hoping to scapegoat the right, distract from the migrant caravan in Mexico, or boost Democratic chances in the midterms.

These mad ravings weren’t only coming from the lunatic fringe, either. The theory was advanced by a slew of high profile conservative commentators, including:

John Cardillo, radio host

Liberals did it because … they’re losing.

“Investigators need to take a serious look at far left groups like #Antifa when investigating the bombs sent to Soros, Obama, and the Clintons,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “These smell like the false flag tactics of unhinged leftists who know they’re losing.”

Ann Coulter

Liberals did it because … conservative terrorists don’t use bombs.

From the Haymarket riot to the Unibomber, bombs are a liberal tactic. https://t.co/P3YvUorxwL — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 24, 2018

Mike Flynn Jr., son of former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn

Liberals did it because … they want people to vote for Democrats.

You see? The left already blaming the @GOP for this....



If I’m wrong about this being a political stunt, I’ll own up to it.



But timing is everything folks. And the timing given how close we are to midterms is HIGHLY SUSPICIOUS! https://t.co/lXFKXB2W5k — Michael Flynn Jr⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@mflynnJR) October 24, 2018

Frank Gaffney Jr., founder of an Islamophobic think tank

Liberals did it because … they’re trying to “deflect attention from the Left’s mobs.”

None of the leftists ostensibly targeted for pipe-bombs were actually at serious risk, since security details would be screening their mail. So let’s determine not only who is responsible for these bombs, but whether they were trying to deflect attention from the Left’s mobs. — Frank Gaffney (@frankgaffney) October 24, 2018

Rush Limbaugh

Liberals did it because … Republicans never would.

Limbaugh's proof that Democrats are behind the bombs: "Republicans just don't do this kind of thing." — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 24, 2018

Bill Mitchell, radio host and the “Trump Train’s Nate Silver”

Liberals did it because … they want to smear Republicans.

These "explosive packages" being sent to the #Media and high profile Democrats has Soros astro-turfing written all over it so the media can paint the #GOP as "the dangerous mob."



Pure BS. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) October 24, 2018

Candace Owens, Turning Point USA activist

Liberals did it because … of the midterms.

Wayne Allyn Root, a “conservative warrior” with a crush on Trump

Liberals did it because … they want to make conservatives look bad.

I'll bet money that this is liberal/socialist trying to make GOP look bad. No conservative would EVER do this. Think how many times in past year someone found racist messages and it turned out fake created by liberals looking for sympathy or attention. https://t.co/FSzer1dzvd — Wayne Allyn Root (@RealWayneRoot) October 24, 2018

Michael Savage, radio host

Liberals did it because … they’re trying to distract people from the migrant caravan.

Similarly, right-wing radio host Michael Savage outright declared that “it’s a high probability that the whole thing is set up as a false flag to gain sympathy for the Democrats … and to get our minds off the hordes of illegal aliens approaching our southern border.”

Kurt Schlichter, Townhall columnist

Liberals did it because … it’s “convenient” for them in some way he hasn’t made clear.

Here's my bet...



No one will be arrested for these alleged mail bombs.



After dozens of college campus hoaxes by leftists, I don't buy this super convenient turn of events. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 24, 2018

James Woods, actor and thin-skinned conservative

Liberals did it because … they’re trying to distract people from the migrant caravan.

And just like that, invasion horde disappeared from the news... pic.twitter.com/N44woUnKUa — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 24, 2018

By Wednesday evening, the broad strokes of the theory had taken hold and filtered down to the common folk. Here are two people who showed up at a Florida gubernatorial debate with a sign asserting that the bombs were fake.