Trump Knows Nothing About the Candidates He’s Endorsing

Oops. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted a barrage of endorsements Monday night, throwing his support behind a handful of Congressional candidates he’s hoping make it to Washington and a few incumbents he’s hoping hang around. In the process, he committed some mindless errors that prove, even as November 6th approaches, he has no clue who he’s endorsing.

Trump’s first boner came when he attempted to endorse Denver Riggleman, the Virginia distillery owner who’s best known outside of his district for his “Bigfoot erotica.” In a tweet, Trump called Riggleman a Congressman, which he isn’t. Republican Tom Garrett is retiring and Riggleman is the party’s choice to replace him. Trump also tagged the wrong Twitter account, giving some brief attention to an account with two tweets.

He went on to correct the tweet.

.@Denver4VA of the 5th District in Virginia is a popular guy who really knows how to get the job done! Really big help with Tax Cuts, the Military and our great Vets. He has my Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2018

It wasn’t the only mulligan Trump needed. In a tweet that included endorsements for four Minnesota Republicans — two incumbents and two challengers — Trump flubbed the Twitter handles for half of them. As if it wasn’t insulting enough to split a four-way tweet endorsement.

In attempting to endorse two Minnesota GOP congressman for re-election, the president tagged two random different guys. pic.twitter.com/kVUg1u8T4a — 💀andrew👻kaczynski🎃 (@KFILE) October 30, 2018

Trump’s getting so bored of these tweets that he can’t even feign interest in the candidates he’s supposedly exciting to support. On Monday, he sent five tweets endorsing individual candidates and the one multi-candidate endorsement above. Only one, touting Iowa Rep. Rob Blum, evinced any knowledge of the candidate.

Congressman @RodBlum of Iowa got a desperately needed Flood Wall for Cedar Rapids that was almost impossible to get. He makes a BIG difference for Iowa! Border, Military, Vets etc. We need Rod in D.C. He has my Strong Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2018

The rest were full of dull platitudes. Riggleman “really knows how to get the job done.” Ohio Rep. Troy Balderson “is doing a great job.” And Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is an “incredible leader who is respected by everyone in Congress.” His enthusiasm is palpable.