What to Know About the Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Google Streetmap view of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Photo: Google

At least ten people are dead and six injured after a shooter — shouting “all Jews must die — opened fire during weekly services at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday morning.

What happened?

The gunman attacked The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. At the time of the shooting, weekly Shabbat services were underway, and a baby naming ceremony had just gotten started.

KDKA reports that police received emergency calls from people who had barricaded themselves inside. The gunman, reportedly armed with an AR-15 style assault rifle, shouted “all Jews must die” during the attack. The Associated Press reports that at least ten people were killed inside the synagogue. Six people were injured, including four police officers.

A witness told the Post-Gazette that he heard “a loud crash in the hallway” and then what sounded like automatic gunfire. He ran to the basement, where he found members of the congregation sheltering in place, before returning to the main sanctuary and running outside.

The Post-Gazette reports that the shooter opened fire in a third floor classroom, but that the normally scheduled class had been cancelled this week. It’s not yet clear if the gunman had planned to attack the class or not. Services were scheduled from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m..

The gunman exchanged fire with responding officers, wounding four, before surrendering and being taken into custody. Neighborhood residents were asked to shelter in place while police searched and secured the synagogue and area.

Pittsburgh’s public safety director fought back tears when describing the crime scene to reporters:

#BREAKING: Suspect has surrendered. He is injured. Here is the scene just a few blocks away from the synagogue. At least 8 people killed @KDKA pic.twitter.com/AwhjC3iyH4 — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) October 27, 2018

Who are the victims?

None of the victims of the attack have yet been identified. The four officers wounded by the gunman did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The condition of the other injured victims has not been announced, but the UPMC Presbyterian hospital released a statement on Saturday afternoon indicating that it was treating four victims from the shooting, and that three were still in surgery, while the other patient remains in stable condition awaiting surgery. A fifth victim was treated and released.

Authorities have not yet said how many people were inside the synagogue at the time of the shooting, but a former rabbi to the congregation told the Post-Gazette that there would normally be about 45 people there.

Who is the alleged shooter?

The gunman has been identified in multiple reports as 46-year-old Robert Bowers of Castle Shannon, Pennsylvania. Bowers, who is white, reportedly shouted “all Jews must die” during the attack. He has also apparently been a prolific poster of anti-semitic messages and conspiracy theories on the social media platform Gab.com, including attacks on President Trump. An archive of his posts, which include graphic and hateful messages, images, and memes, is here. Gab.com calls itself the “Free Speech Social Network” and is considered a conservative alternative to Twitter.

Being very clear for media picking this up, this man Robert Bowers was named on police scanner, found his profile, last post was this and his social media account was wiped while I was archiving it. His account was anti-Semitic conspiracies and anti-Trump posts/conspiracies. pic.twitter.com/uRNfWAEWLW — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 27, 2018

The attack struck Pittsburgh’s oldest Jewish congregation

Founded in 1864, the Tree of Life synagogue is Pittsburgh’s oldest Jewish congregation, and Conservative. Three congregations use the building, and the central sanctuary can house more than a thousand people. The synagogue’s CEO said they had not received any threats beforehand.

Squirrel Hill, which is near Carnegie Mellon University, is home to more than half of the Jewish residents of Pittsburgh, and was where a white supremacist was arrested after posting Neo-Nazi flyers last year.

The third new instance of domestic terrorism in a week

The Pittsburgh shooting comes three days after a white man randomly shot and killed two black customers at a Kroger supermarket in Kentucky after initially attempting to enter a predominantly black church next door. That attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

On Friday, a Florida man was arrested and charged with mailing pipe bombs to several people over the past week, including prominent Democrats, and CNN. The suspect, Cesar Sayoc, was an ardent supporter of President Trump and targeted people who Trump has repeatedly identified as his enemies.

There have been no reports of any direct connection between the three events, but following the synagogue shooting on Saturday, police in Los Angeles and New York dispatched additional police officers to places of worship as a precaution.

This is a breaking news story and this post will be continuously updated.