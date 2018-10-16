Georgia candidates Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp (top), and Florida candidates Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis (bottom), are engaged in two of the closest and most consequential gubernatorial contests this year. Photo: Getty Images

Thirty-six governorship are at stake in the 2018 midterms, with Republicans holding 26 of these positions, Democrats 9, and one independent. Exactly half (18) of these seats are open due to retirements, term limits and primary defeats. Thanks to the skewed landscape Democrats are almost certain to make significant gains in governorships, which will also have implications for the next round of congressional and state legislative redistricting after the 2020 census. But there are an extraordinary number of close races: 12 tossups according to the Cook Political Report, plus six other competitive contests. And in contrast to congressional races where split-ticket voting is increasingly rare, there are definitely blue states where Republicans will win and red states where Democrats will win.

In this regularly updated post we will note competitive gubernatorial races that have been called by a major media outlet (most often the Associated Press) as having been decided, with some additional information on the significance of the particular result.