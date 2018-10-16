Battle for the Gavel: Midterm House Election Results As They Come In

New York candidates Antonio Delgado and John Faso (top), and California candidates Katie Porter and Mimi Walters (bottom), are in key races that stretch from coast to coast. Photo: Shutterstock; Getty Images

All 435 seats in the U.S. House are at stake in this midterm election, and Democrats are generally given a better-than-even chance of gaining the 23 net seats they need to take control of the chamber, the Speaker’s gavel, and the investigatory committees that are a real threat to Donald Trump. But there are a lot of close races. The Cook Political Report rates 30 contests as tossups (all but one of them on Republican-held turf), and another 45 as competitive. The ultimate outcome may not be known until late tonight, or later in the week–particularly if races in California, where mail ballots postmarked today but received by Friday will ultimately be counted, are crucial.

In this regularly updated post we will note key House races that have been called by a major media outlet (most often the Associated Press) as having been decided, with some additional information on the significance of the particular result.