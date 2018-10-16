The Fight For the Senate, 2018: The Results As They Come In

Texas candidates Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz (top), and Missouri candidates Claire McCaskill and Josh Hawley (bottom) are in two of many very close Senate races that will be resolved as votes roll in. Photo: Getty Images; Shutterstock

Republican control of the U.S. Senate is on the line tonight. But thanks to a 2018 landscape in which there are far more vulnerable Democratic seats (26 out of 35, which includes special elections in Minnesota and Mississippi), the GOP is favored to hang onto or even increase its narrow margin of control (currently 51 senators, plus the insurance policy of the vice president’s tie-breaking vote). But there are a lot of very close races on tap. The Cook Political Report rates nine of them as tossups, and another four as competitive. So any number of outcomes are possible when the dust settles.

In this regularly updated post we will note competitive Senate races that have been called by a major media outlet (most often the Associated Press) as having been decided, with some additional information on the significance of the particular result.

7:15 EST: Sanders and Kaine cruise to reelection. No one thought that Vermont’s Bernie Sanders or Virginia’s Tim Kaine were in any trouble. But these two national Democratic figures won instantly when the polls closed in their states. And while Sanders was never in a scintilla of trouble, it is significant that Kaine easily dispatched Trump ally and neo-Confederate hero Corey Stewart, who nearly won the GOP gubernatorial nomination last year.