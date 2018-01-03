Photo: Charlie Neibergall/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned this afternoon, leaving the fate of the Justice Department and Robert Mueller’s investigation up in the air. Replacing Sessions is Matt Whitaker, a former U.S. Attorney who now works for the Justice Department and has publicly stated that the Mueller investigation is overreaching.

That’s pretty much all you really need to know, but there’s so much more to learn. And you can learn so much from his old tweets. Mostly they’re aout football but there’s other stuff too.

He loves golf! Just like the president!

Let's hope this Des Moines weather improves--had to work all weekend. I need to golf! — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) April 4, 2011

He hates working on Friday nights!

Working on a Friday night. :( — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) December 3, 2011

He’s #justdoinghimjob.

In federal court this afternoon. #justdoingmyjob — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) December 12, 2011

He thinks Gene Simmons is a genius.

Genius. RT @TheStreet Gene Simmons markets #KISS products the way brands should market themselves.Lessons: http://t.co/BupFWDnK — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) December 16, 2011

Dave Matthews? Also genius.

Dave Matthews is the Jimmy Buffett of our time. — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) February 1, 2010

Bon Jovi? Now that guy’s a genius.

Jon BonJovi knows how to be a rockstar. — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) February 1, 2010

UFC.

UFC. — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) February 5, 2012

Not a fan of Barack Obama.

Anyone else having a hard time with #sotu hashtag. I keep mistyping something that looks like stf..... — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) January 25, 2012

He’s gotta have his java!!!!

Few things are more enjoyable than a hot cup of coffee in the morning! Have a great day. — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) April 15, 2009

But no matter what it takes, Matt’s willing to buckle down and make whatever sacrifices he needs to.

If you really want something, figure the price and get busy paying that price. — Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) October 12, 2009

Good luck doing the president’s bidding, Matt!