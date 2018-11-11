Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith Joked About Going to a ‘Public Hanging’

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (L) stands on stage with President Donald Trump at a “Make America Great Again” rally at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, on October 2, 2018. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Republican senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is facing a November 27 runoff election in Mississippi against Democrat Mike Espy, joked with supporters earlier this month about attending a “public hanging.” A video of the remark, which she made at a campaign stop in Tupelo on November 2, was shared on social media Sunday morning by Bayou Brief journalist Lamar White Jr. In the video, after hearing praise from a supporter, Hyde Smith jokes that “if he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be in the first row.”

"If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row"- Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says in Tupelo, MS after Colin Hutchinson, cattle rancher, praises her.



Hyde-Smith and Espy — who in 1987 became the first black Mississippian to be elected to Congress since Reconstruction, and later became the first black secretary of agriculture under President Clinton — were the two candidates who received the most votes in a four-person November 6 special election. Since no candidate received a majority of votes, the result triggered a runoff election between the top two.

Hyde-Smith was appointed to replace longtime Senator Thad Cochrane by Mississippi governor (and fellow Republican) Phil Bryant in April. The one-time Democrat, who switched parties in 1999 while serving in the Mississippi State Senate, is the first woman to represent Mississippi in the U.S. Senate.

Mississippi, as the Jackson Free-Press explains in their report on Hyde-Smith’s remark, has a singularly terrible history when it comes to lynchings:

Between 1877 and 1950, Mississippi had the highest number of lynchings of African Americans of any states in the United States, just as the state had been the wealthiest from slavery before the Civil War, and then later passed the most onerous laws after Reconstruction to stop black people from voting and gain equal rights in the state.

Across Mississippi, 654 lynchings were reported in that period, including two in Lee County, where Hyde-Smith’s comments were made. Lynchings—extrajudicial mob justice used to intimidate African Americans—were usually done by hanging, often in front of crowds of joyous whites who even mailed postcards with lynching photographs to friends and family.

City University of New York historian Angus Johnson additionally argued in a Twitter thread on Sunday that there could be no plausible other meaning for what Hyde-Smith had said than a reference to lynching:

The last execution by hanging in Mississippi occurred in 1940. The last alleged lynching by hanging in Mississippi occurred in 2018. Cindy Hyde-Smith was born in 1959. Public executions aren’t part of the history of Mississippi in her lifetime. Lynchings are.

And of course many of Mississippi’s public executions were themselves legal lynchings. To speak of “public hangings” in Mississippi is to evoke a long and brutal history of racial terror.

To joke about it is to utter an obscenity. Whatever her intention, Hyde-Smith’s joke amounts to this: “We are not the kind of people who are hanged. We are the kind of people who do the hanging.”

“I’m shocked that somebody would still use a reference like that in this day and time,” Espy’s communication director, Danny Blanton, told the Free-Press on Sunday. “Regardless of what context it was used in, it still showed a lack of judgment.”

In August, President Trump endorsed Hyde-Smith in August over another Republican in Mississippi’s State Senate, Chris McDaniel. McDaniel is an anti-establishment conservative who had been encouraged to run against Hyde-Smith by none other than former Trump advisor Steve Bannon. And that was a potential problem, as the Washington Post explained at the time:

Candidates of all parties will compete on the same special election ballot in Mississippi. If none of them receive a majority of the vote, the top two finishers will head to a runoff.

Some Republicans have worried that if McDaniel, a polarizing figure, advances to a runoff against a Democratic candidate, the seat would be at risk of flipping from red to blue.

If Mississippi voters respond to Hyde-Smith’s “public hanging” joke by rejecting her candidacy — which is obviously no guarantee in deep red state with a long, violent history of racism — that calculation by the White House may backfire. On Tuesday, Hyde-Smith and McDaniel split the GOP vote, with Hyde-Smith taking 32 percent to McDaniel’s 24.8 percent.

