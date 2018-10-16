Live From the Trump International Hotel in D.C. on Election Night

Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. Photo: Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Where do you want to be when you learn the fate of Donald Trump’s presidency? Tuesday’s midterm elections will decide what the next two years of this first term will look like, and perhaps whether it’ll even be two more years at all. For Trump’s supporters and some members of his administration and his family in Washington, the best place to face this uncertainty was obvious: the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue. I’ll be here observing the party until last call, a decision I already regret.

6:45 p.m.

There are four screens above the main bar in the lobby, two set to Fox News and the others CNN. The bar is a swarm of men and women, most of who look like they fell right out of the TVs airing Fox News and onto the blue and gold carpet here. A Republican lawyer, in conversation with journalists and a former Breitbart employee, said he was expecting a “red rip curl,” rather than a red wave.

Off toward the restaurant, Katrina Pierson sat in the back of a booth with two others. I heard that Steve Mnuchin is here wearing an “I Voted” sticker, but I haven’t seen him yet.

6:59

Loud booing erupted around the bar when results came onscreen for Bernie Sanders and Tim Kaine, both of whom were re-elected.

7:08

I found a rare empty chair near the elevators where there are no people and decided to take a moment to collect my thoughts in peace.

7:09

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle walked by me with their security detail. Quietly, they escaped through the doors leading to the driveway.

7:15

Darrell Issa just walked in.

7:25

I went outside to have a cigarette and Eric and Lara Trump walked out. He walked over to get into his SUV. He waved over towards me and another reporter. “Hey guys!” And then got into the vehicle.

7:50

Marc Lotter, former press Secretary for Mike Pence, approaches me and three other reporters. A woman standing nearby asked him if he knew who was winning. He told her he wouldn’t expect to know until 10 or 11. He engaged in small talk for a while, almost never looking up from a live feed of the results on his phone