Taylor Nicole Dean Is the Queen of PetTube

“I’m completely fascinated by all animals,” says Taylor Nicole Dean, as a rose hair tarantula crawls up her arm. “If I knew I could give it a good home, there’s no animal I’d be nervous to own.” This fascination has led Dean to amass over 50 pets, all of which live in her two-bedroom apartment in San Antonio. These pets have also led Dean to a prominent place in the online community of YouTubers who vlog about their pets, sometimes called PetTube. New York stopped by to talk with Dean about her rise to fame, and feed a few fish in the process.