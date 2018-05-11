Watch the 2018 Midterms With Intelligencer.com

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Despite the volume of bizarre news in what still feels strange to call the Donald Trump era, it’s only been two years since the man was elected president — and on Tuesday Americans will get their first opportunity to put down their MAGA hats and “This Is Not Normal” signs and register their official reaction at the polls.

Please join the Intelligencer team at the just-relaunched Intelligencer.com — now with its very own url — for up-to-the-minute coverage of midterm races across the country. Our constantly updating homepage feed will bring you all the most interesting election night numbers, reporting, tweets, photos, and memes from around the web — think of it like your Twitter feed, if it were living its best life — in addition to commentary from New York’s political team. Jonathan Chait, Zak Cheney-Rice, Gabriel Debenedetti, Sarah Jones, Ed Kilgore, Eric Levitz, and Josh Barro will be on hand throughout the evening, providing updates, instant chats, and analysis of all the biggest races and election trends.

We’ll also have Olivia Nuzzi’s dispatches from the reddest election night party in D.C.; Andrew Rice watching the results roll in with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign in Texas; David Freedlander following the many surprisingly close races in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; and Rebecca Traister on Stacey Abrams’s effort to become the nation’s first black female governor and the Democrats’ broader effort to expand the electorate.

Whether 2018 turns out to be a blue wave, a red tsunami, or something in between, the Intelligencer team will be here to guide you through what, for once, might actually be the most important election of our lives.