Some of You Haven’t Heard of This Meme and It Shows

Here’s a good meme. It’s good because it’s easy to understand but also easy to make incredibly niche such that only 12 people like your tweet but those 12 really, absolutely meant it. The format is simple. You start with “some of you haven’t” or “some of you never” or “some of you didn’t” and then insert something specific that you’ve done but ostensibly other people have not. Some of you never spent ten years getting bullied in Catholic school. Some of you haven’t watched the extended version of The Lord of the Rings. Whatever. Then you add, “and it shows.”
That’s it. That’s the meme.
It’s a good meme. That’s really all there is to say.