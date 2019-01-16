Some of You Haven’t Heard of This Meme and It Shows

Here is an example of the meme. Photo: Screenshot via Twitter

Here’s a good meme. It’s good because it’s easy to understand but also easy to make incredibly niche such that only 12 people like your tweet but those 12 really, absolutely meant it. The format is simple. You start with “some of you haven’t” or “some of you never” or “some of you didn’t” and then insert something specific that you’ve done but ostensibly other people have not. Some of you never spent ten years getting bullied in Catholic school. Some of you haven’t watched the extended version of The Lord of the Rings. Whatever. Then you add, “and it shows.”

That’s it. That’s the meme.

Some of you never completed these in under a minute and it shows pic.twitter.com/Xv4Vi1Vl2L — serendipitus euphoria (@livesndazarus) January 8, 2019

Some of you never tied a sled to a four wheeler and let your friends jerk you around the snow in negative degree weather and it really shows — Rhianna (@rhi__lucas) January 13, 2019

some of you never spent a year of your life where everything was an abstract blob because your parents didn’t realize you needed glasses and it shows — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) January 16, 2019

Some of you were never asked out as a school-wide joke when you were younger and it really shows. — Stef Sanjati 👁 (@stefsanjati) January 12, 2019

Some of y’all’s parents didn’t make you get a job at 16 and it really shows — Kal 😇 (@KaliLinkous) January 11, 2019

Some of you have never had this ball hit your face and it shows pic.twitter.com/SFohoRWQBy — Murad (@MuradMN_) January 13, 2019

some of yall didn’t get called out in middle school by some boy in the hallway saying “aye he likes you” and his friend responds “no tf I don’t she’s fuckin ugly af wtf” and it shows — lilith (@getttingsodas) January 15, 2019

It’s a good meme. That’s really all there is to say.