CNBC Left Trump Off 2014 List of Top Businessmen, So Cohen Threatened to Sue

Democrats appear to have no interest in Trump’s impending “compromise” offer regarding DACA and TPS recipients

Mr. Trump is scheduled to make his announcement [on Saturday] at 4 pm. Aides cautioned that the announcement has already been delayed once by an hour, and that the president may still change his approach.





The offer to codify protections for young immigrants brought to the U. S. as children, known as Dreamers, is seen as a major concession inside the White House.





Axios passes along a pre-announcement rejection from a House Democratic aide:





“Dems were not consulted on this and have rejected similar overtures previously.”





“Similar inadequate offers from the Administration were already rejected by Democrats.”





“The BRIDGE Act does not fully protect Dreamers and is not a permanent solution.””This is not a compromise as it includes the same wasteful, ineffective $5.7 billion wall demand that shut down the government in the first place.”





“This cannot pass the House or Senate.””The President must agree to re-open government and join Democrats to negotiate on border security measures that work and not an expensive and ineffective wall that the President promised Mexico would pay for.”





More context from the Post, :





Democrats have been under pressure from immigrant rights organizations not to give Trump funding for a wall. And Trump’s offer would not provide a path to permanent legal status — or citizenship — that many Democrats have sought in any immigration deal that would dramatically ramp up border security measures. …





Trump also could face blowback from conservatives, including prominent commentators, who have opposed any attempts to extend deportation protections from undocumented immigrants.





Mitch McConnell, who has been avoiding the shutdown impasse, now deserves and/or is looking for credit for the offer — if you parse the update to Axios’ earlier scooplet:





[A]fter Pelosi’s letter, the source said, it became clear to McConnell she was “never going to get off her position and some other spark needed to happen.” McConnell told the president that it was his view that Pelosi was never going to move. She would and could not negotiate on border funding because of her caucus, and Trump needed to be the one to put something forward he would sign so that McConnell would have the presidential backing to bring it to the floor.





McConnell also encouraged Trump to make the offer tantalizing to Democrats; it couldn’t be something that only Trump would sign and Republicans would support, but something that could win over some Democrats. The Pence-Kushner-McConnell meeting on Thursday night solidified the plan. McConnell did not try to write the bill for them; this bill is the culmination of Kushner and Pence’s conversations with some Democrats and an inventory of proposals they discussed. Democratic whip Dick Durbin is Kushner’s closest Democratic ally in the Senate after they worked together on criminal justice reform, according to White House officials.