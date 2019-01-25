Flight Attendants Are ‘Mobilizing Immediately’ Over Shutdown, Union Says

Sara Nelson speaks during a press conference on aviation safety at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 24, 2019. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

On Friday morning, air traffic controllers missed their second paycheck due to the government shutdown. Many called out sick, resulting in delayed flights at some of the nation’s busiest airports, including LaGuardia, Newark, and Hartfield-Jackson in Atlanta. Now, flight attendants may also walk out. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, told New York on Friday afternoon that she “just finished” recording a video message to members urging them to get to the offices of their congressional representatives until the shutdown is resolved.

“We’re mobilizing immediately,” Nelson said. Asked if this meant that flight attendants will not be going to work, she responded, “Showing up to work for what? If air traffic controllers can’t do their jobs, we can’t do ours.”

Critical Update on Shutdown: Flight disruptions are starting. The system is unraveling as we had predicted. Watch this update and then get to your nearest congressional office to demand lawmakers open the government. #EndTheShutdown https://t.co/fhLoiLnmfe — AFA-CWA (@afa_cwa) January 25, 2019

Nelson had previously raised the possibility of a general strike on Sunday, in protest of the government shutdown. Speaking to New York, she emphasized that the shutdown has created safety risks for her members. “If air traffic controllers are distressed and worried, that is a direct impact on our members,” she said. “When TSA agents are sleeping in their cars, worried that they can’t pay their bills, that impacts us.”

“These are the very people who keep our aviation system safe. And these are the very people our government has betrayed,” she concluded.

