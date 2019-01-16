Trump Lawyer No Longer Denying Campaign Colluded With Russia

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani used to insist the Trump campaign had never colluded with Russia. Sure, Russians may have offered to help them in a Trump Tower meeting, but “They never used it,” he told Laura Ingraham in 2018. “They rejected it. If there was collusion with the Russians, they would have used it.” Also, last May, Giuliani told Sean Hannity that “Russian collusion is a total fake news … Mueller owes us a report saying the Russian collusion means nothing it didn’t happen. That means the whole investigation was unnecessary.”

Last July, Giuliani casually noted that “collusion is not a crime.” In an interview with CNN tonight, Giuliani backpedalled again: “I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign. I have not. I said the president of the United States.”

rudy giuliani: "I never said there was no collusion between the campaign! Or between people in the campaign" pic.twitter.com/K8ATLlwKC2 — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) January 17, 2019

So, Giuiliani seems pretty ready to concede that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, while continuing to deny, for the moment, that Trump himself did so.