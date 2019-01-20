America’s defense attorney. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s attempts to defend the president on television continue to confound anyone who thinks they understand the role and responsibilities of a defense attorney. In two interviews on Sunday, Giuliani offered revealing responses to questions about Trump’s conversations with Michael Cohen and their attempts to line up a Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016 presidential campaign.

On CNN’s State of the Union, host Jake Tapper brought up Thursday’s bombshell Buzzfeed News report alleging that Trump had instructed Cohen to lie to Congress about his contacts with Russia, according to two law enforcement sources. That report, which indicated that the Russia investigation had uncovered evidence of Trump committing an impeachable offense while in office, was then refuted in a rare statement from the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Friday, but Buzzfeed News has stood by the story, and said on Saturday that it had reconfirmed its reporting.

Giuliani and the White House have denied that Trump suborned Cohen’s perjury, and Trump himself has since championed Mueller appearing to come to his defense. In his State of the Union interview, however, Giuliani acknowledged that Trump may indeed have spoken to Cohen about his testimony, while insisting the president did not tell Cohen to lie, while admitting he did not know if they had ever even spoken.

“As far as I know, President Trump did not have discussions with [Cohen about his Congressional testimony],” Giuliani told Tapper on Sunday, or at least, “certainly no discussions with him in which he told him or counseled him to lie.”

“If he had any discussions with him, they’d be about the version of events that Michael Cohen gave them, which they all believed were true,” he continued, dismissing Cohen as a “serial liar.”

But Tapper, noting Giuliani’s lack of certainty, pressed him on whether Trump had spoken to Cohen about the testimony at all, and Giuliani seemed to hedge in his response, and explained that such a conversation would have been “perfectly normal” and innocent, since Trump didn’t know Cohen was lying.

“So it’s possible [the conversation] happened?,” Tapper asked again.

“I don’t know if it happened or it didn’t happen. And it might be attorney-client privileged if it happened, where I can’t acknowledge it. But I have no knowledge if [Trump] spoke to him,” Giuliani responded, later adding, “And so what if he talked to him about it?”

Pressed again, Giuliani then claimed “it’s not possible” Trump spoke with Cohen, but that either way, Cohen was in charge of the Trump Tower talks and lied to Trump about them, so how could Trump have then counseled him to tell a lie that he thought was the truth.

Tapper also tried to get Giuliani to explain what Trump had told the special counsel in his written answers to Mueller’s questions regarding the Trump Tower Moscow project. Giuliani said that Trump “acknowledged that they had conversations about it, through 2105, 2016.”

Giuliani didn’t respond when asked to confirm whether those conversations lasted through the election in 2016, but had already acknowledged last month that they may have. The subject also came up on Sunday’s Meet the Press, however, and that was where Giuliani further revealed that the Moscow project plan had remained “an active proposal” as late as Election Day.

“It’s our understanding that they went on throughout 2016,” Giuliani responded, when asked about the timing of the president’s Trump Tower Moscow talks with Cohen, adding that there “weren’t a lot of them, but there were conversations, and that he “can’t be sure of the exact date.”

It “probably could be up to as far as October, November,” he continued. “Our answers [to the special counsel] cover until the election,” but Trump doesn’t remember everything from that period of time, because he was so busy running for president. Trump has also claimed that he did not care about the Moscow project, despite the fact that he had been trying to land a development in the city for decades.

As part of his plea deal, Cohen admitted that he lied to Congress about how long he worked on the Moscow deal in an effort to line up his testimony with what the president had already said publicly — which was that he had no business dealings in Russia during the campaign. But while Cohen admitted he lied so as to not contradict Trump’s lie, there was no indication that the president had illegally directed him to lie, as Buzzfeed News reported on Thursday.

But the court filing regarding Cohen’s plea also indicated that his discussions with another individual in the Trump organization only lasted through June 2016. According to what Giuliani said Sunday about the president’s answers to Mueller, Cohen’s Moscow conversations with Trump, and the possibility of the project itself, may have lasted all the way to Election Day.