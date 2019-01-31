Just How Cold Is It? Let the Tweets Show You.

Someone in Minnesota had their toilet tank explode because the water inside froze 😬 pic.twitter.com/fCBLjDwChx — mistress misandry (@hannahtraining) January 31, 2019

This week a polar vortex is sweeping the country, with some places, like Park Rapids, Minnesota, hitting temperatures as low as 65 degrees below zero, with the wind chill factored in. This is, obviously, dangerously cold. Scarily cold. The kind of cold where power companies ask customers to keep thermostats no higher than 65 degrees. Where states of emergency are declared — and where toilet bowls freeze over and shatter, if the tweet above is to be believed.

On Twitter, plenty of folks have shared images showing just how insanely cold the United States is this week. Here are some of the best.

How cold is it in Chicago at the moment....? pic.twitter.com/U3wJnHZwFY — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) January 31, 2019

It’s so cold in Cadillac...even the light posts are shivering! pic.twitter.com/LWGTuSLk60 — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) January 30, 2019

It's so cold out we decided to try a fun science experiment. Blew some bubbles outside and watched them freeze solid in seconds! Very cool! #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/5r90seL2L4 — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 31, 2019

It's so cold in Chicago they set our commuter train tracks on fire to warm them pic.twitter.com/FT2erQ6pHT — Mildly Interesting (@interest_mild) January 31, 2019

It's so cold out. This is where my chickens are right now pic.twitter.com/sct3faE4fy — Angela Harris (@AngelaH80003452) January 30, 2019

Soooo it’s so cold that this just happened 🥶 ❄️-49°F : pic.twitter.com/zhh0EHQENu — Jamie (patiently waiting for TS7 )🐍 (@jamieek10) January 30, 2019

So cold in Thompson, MB today we froze our pants off 😂 pic.twitter.com/p1zHLJZQL2 — JuniperSpiritBears (@BearsSpirit) January 30, 2019

Joking aside, a reminder that temperatures this low can, quite literally, kill. Please stay inside if you can.