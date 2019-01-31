Just How Cold Is It? Let the Tweets Show You.

This week a polar vortex is sweeping the country, with some places, like Park Rapids, Minnesota, hitting temperatures as low as 65 degrees below zero, with the wind chill factored in. This is, obviously, dangerously cold. Scarily cold. The kind of cold where power companies ask customers to keep thermostats no higher than 65 degrees. Where states of emergency are declared — and where toilet bowls freeze over and shatter, if the tweet above is to be believed.
On Twitter, plenty of folks have shared images showing just how insanely cold the United States is this week. Here are some of the best.
Joking aside, a reminder that temperatures this low can, quite literally, kill. Please stay inside if you can.