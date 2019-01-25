Roger Stone Indicted in Mueller Probe

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been circling Roger Stone for months, and on Friday he finally made his move. The longtime Trump adviser was arrested and charged with seven counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements, and witness tampering.

The biggest bombshell in the indictment: Stone allegedly spoke to “Organization 1” about information that would damage Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and top Trump officials then asked him about future releases. Per CBS News:

According to the indictment, during the the summer of 2016, Stone spoke to senior Trump campaign officials about “Organization 1,” unnamed in the indictment, and information it might have that would damage Hillary Clinton’s rival presidential campaign. The indictment claims Stone was contacted by senior Trump campaign officials to inquire about future releases the organization might have.

According to the indictment, on Oct. 1, 2016, “Person 2” sent Stone text messages that said, ‘big news Wednesday … now pretend u don’t know me … Hillary’s campaign will die this week.’”

CNN broadcast footage of a dozen FBI agents in riot gear showing up at Stone’s Fort Lauderdale home before dawn.

“FBI. Open the door.”



Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/IWQToxEDhG pic.twitter.com/qXDtpL8pjN — New Day (@NewDay) January 25, 2019

Stone is expected to appear in a federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale later this morning.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.