The LA Times’ Melanie Mason talked expectations with some of the Oakland rally-goers:

Rally goers I’ve spoken to are a mix of Harris diehards and friendly Democrats still shopping for a candidate. Those still shopping have a common refrain: the #1 most important thing for a Dem candidate is the ability to beat Trump





NBC’s Geoff Bennett points to the speech timing win:

Smart move by the #KamalaHarris campaign to schedule her kickoff speech on a Sunday afternoon. It allows her to draw a large local crowd … and with little else dominating the news today, MSNBC, CNN and Fox are all taking her speech live and in its entirety.





WaPo’s Matt Viser with several observations:

Strictly from the staging, energy, and crowd size perspective, Kamala Harris is setting a pretty high bar for the 2020 field. Shows the advantage of jumping in with both feet, getting a boost from your hometown. … Harris has started with a campaign theme “For the people.” But interspersed through her announcement speech is another one: “This is our America.” … The song just as [she] ends her speech? [Hamilton’s] “I am not throwing away my shot”





HuffPosts’ Mollie Reilly notes a line which came right before a Trump-targeting promise to never lie:

Harris seems to be hinting at criticism she’s faced from the left. “I am not perfect. Lord knows, I am not perfect. But I will always speak with decency and moral clarity and treat all people with dignity and respect.”





MSNBC’s Joy Reid was one of many to favorably compare the speech to Obama’s:

Kamala Harris sounding some very Obama-like notes in her launch — Michelle as well as Barack — in her Oakland launch. …

One of the huge tests for [her] was whether she could translate all that’s compelling about her on paper, go onto a stage and deliver a retail political speech that’s compelling and resonant. Hard to argue she didn’t do that today.





Crooked Media’s Brian Beutler thinks she is now running the table:

I think [Harris] is the only leading 2020 candidate. I’d never seen deliver a rally-style speech. She’s pretty good at it.





Esquire’s Charles P. Pierce highlights one of the speech’s best applause lines:

“When we have foreign powers infecting the White House like malware.”

Somebody deserves a raise.





Some other big lines via Intelligencer’s Gabriel Debenedetti:

Harris, who’s been running thru her record, with an aside: “on the subject of transnational gangs, lets be clear: the president’s medieval vanity project is not going to stop them” … Harris’ point today: “We must answer a fundamental question. Who are we? Who are we as Americans? So let’s answer that Q…America, we are better than this.”





The Beast’s Dean Obeidallah imagines a 2020 debate:

Amazing contrast if it ends up being Kamala Harris a former Prosecutor versus Donald Trump, a criminal.





The AP’s Juana Summers Markland underlines a theme:

Harris’s early campaign has focused on unity, but she notes today that she isn’t talking about unity “for the sake of unity” and that “the word unity has often been used to shut people up or to preserve the status quo.”





Former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer comes away impressed:

Kamala Harris’s announcement and rollout has been very, very good. I think the biggest question for her campaign is whether she can be the front runner she currently is and run the insurgent-style campaign that is best suited to her message and bio. There were moments in 2008 when Obama would get a lead or our opponents would go through tough spots and we would default to a more conventional, risk adverse campaign and we always suffered when that happened.





An observation from the Guardian’s Lois Beckett:

Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, a lawyer, [is] looking a little nervous but gamely waving at the crowd and grinning hugely and pointing when he spotted someone he knows. This Democratic primary will be full of potential first men defining what that role will look like.





GOP political strategist Stuart Stevens observes an inspiration gap:

If you listen to voices in Democratic Party like Senator Harris or Beto, striking how Democrats have seized a big, optimistic message while Trump era Republicans have abandoned optimism for fear. Trump says he will protect America from future. Dems say they are the future.





The Beast’s Goldie Taylor applauds:

The standard has been set. There will no doubt be a flurry of comparisons to Barack Obama’s announcement speech. This was stronger. This race has only begun, but there are some folks who should now re-run the calculus on their political futures. Several otherwise strong candidates have been testing the water— Bernie, Hillary, Beto and Corey, among others. This changes the math for some of them.