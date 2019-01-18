Michael Cohen in Trump Tower shortly after the election. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

When Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in November 2018, the Mueller team provided a memo saying he had given them “credible” and “useful” information, an understatement just now coming to light. According to a report from BuzzFeed News, President Trump told his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about his intentions to build Trump Tower Moscow, and that Trump had signed off on a plan to visit Russia during the 2016 campaign to meet with Vladimir Putin and expedite the construction process. Sources alleged that Trump told Cohen to “Make it happen.”

The new report provides another high-profile contradiction between the public statements of the Trump camp and the evidence that Mueller is amassing. Throughout the campaign, Trump denied having business interests in Russia, as he was reportedly working to put a tower in Moscow, a plan that could have brought his company $300 million, and put Vladimir Putin in the building’s $50 million penthouse. Law enforcement sources told BuzzFeed that, during the campaign, Trump had at least 10 face-to-face meetings with Cohen about the deal.

The report also suggests trouble for the Trump children, as the special counsel allegedly learned about Trump’s order to lie to Congress through “internal company emails, text messages, and a cache of other documents.” In 2017, Trump Jr. testified to the Senate Judiciary committee that he was “peripherally aware” of the Trump Tower Moscow plan, and a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump told BuzzFeed that she was only “minimally involved” in the project. However, the report states that Trump’s two children “received regular, detailed updates about the real estate development from Cohen, whom they put in charge of the project.”

Immediately after the report was published Thursday night, House Democrats began to weigh in. “If the President directed Cohen to lie to Congress, that is obstruction of justice. Period. Full stop,” tweeted Congressman David Cicilline. “This stunning Trump Tower Moscow story establishes a clear case of Obstruction of Justice, a felony. I’ve lost count now how many times [the president] has engaged in Obstruction of Justice,” added Ted Lieu. “Oh, fyi the first Article of Impeachment for Richard Nixon was Obstruction of Justice.”