Trump Personally Treating Champion Clemson to Finest Fast-Food Dinner

President Trump is generously serving the finest chain fast-food dinner. Photo: Chris Kleponis/Getty Images

This morning, President Trump announced he would be hosting the national champion Clemson football team for a celebratory dinner at the White House. Somewhat oddly for Trump, who tends to favor steak and fine dining, the president noted the team would be served “McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King with some pizza.” Why the downscale menu? “I would think that’s their favorite food,” he told reporters.

It seemed a little strange that the players would not want to mark their visit to the White House with something fancy, distinctive, or otherwise not available to them all year round. Early this evening, an answer arrived. White House press secretary Hogan Gidley saidthat, due to the government shutdown thinning out the White House staff, Trump will be paying for the dinner personally. The team’s favorite food also coincidentally happens to be the least expensive.

Trump’s additional case for his choice of meal is that it’s “great American food,” because who wants to eat something imported?

POTUS with “great American food” for Clemson Tigers visiting WH. pic.twitter.com/VgmQeXNhk6 — Roberta Rampton (@robertarampton) January 14, 2019

Also, as a general guide, the one thing you don’t want to do when feeding a large group of football players is to skimp on quantity.